Simon & Schuster pulls out from distributing book written by cop who shot Breonna Taylor

Publishing giant Simon & Schuster has pulled out of a project after a day of intense social media scorn.
"One of the Louisville Metro Police officers who fired shots during the attempted search warrant execution that left Breonna Taylor dead in her apartment last year is writing a book about the case. 'The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy,' written by Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, 48, will be edited and published by Tennessee-based Post Hill Press," the Louisville Courier Journal reported Thursday. "Post Hill Press' website says it focuses on the areas of "pop culture, business, self-help, health, current events, Christian, and conservative political books," and its books are distributed by Simon & Schuster."
Simon & Schuster received harsh criticism following publication. Author Don Winslow was among those who blasted the publisher.
Dear @simonschuster This is just wrong. Horribly wrong. Don't do this. https://t.co/r8Uha2F9DQ— Don Winslow (@Don Winslow)1618540189.0
However, after Simon & Schuster announced it would not distribute the book, Winslow praised those who had spoken out.
GREAT NEWS EVERYONE. PLEASE SHARE THIS. THIS IS THE POWER OF *YOUR VOICE* https://t.co/xPVCfrcwO2— Don Winslow (@Don Winslow)1618544654.0
https://t.co/iYYsiK6D0m— Simon & Schuster (@Simon & Schuster)1618541950.0