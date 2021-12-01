CNN's Tapper busts Brett Kavanaugh for flip-flopping on respecting precedent set by Roe v. Wade
Brett Kavanaugh.

On Wednesday, CNN's Jake Tapper called out Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for openly telegraphing his intention of overturning Roe v. Wade after he spent his confirmation hearings assuring senators of his respect for precedent.

"There's no nice way to say this. Kavanaugh sounded very different on the subject of precedent today than he did when he was trying to get Susan Collins to vote for him," said Tapper, turning to correspondent Manu Raju. "How did she respond to today's oral arguments?"

"She said she didn't see it," said Raju. "She told our colleague, 'I did not see his questioning or hear any of the arguments. I hope to later tonight play them so that I have firsthand knowledge of what the arguments were today. But I can't comment on what I didn't see.'"

"Now, recall how critical Susan Collins was to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh," said Raju. "Three Republican senators were in play. One of them was Jeff Flake of Arizona. He was one of the first of those three to say that he would vote yes. He voted for that. Lisa Murkowski, she voted against Brett Kavanaugh. And all eyes at the time were on Susan Collins. Collins was listening to the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh denied that. She had meetings with Kavanaugh and talked about abortion because Collins supports abortion rights and those comments she heard from Kavanaugh that he contended it to be settled law was significant, pivotal for Collins to ultimately vote yes."

Jake Tapper and Manu Raju discuss Brett Kavanaugh's abortion shift www.youtube.com

