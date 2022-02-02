‘A reckoning that is long overdue’: The straight line from Kaepernick blackballing to Brian Flores lawsuit
Screengrabs.

Fans of the National Football League should draw a link between the NFL's blackballing of quarterback Colin Kaepernick and the bombshell allegations in fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores lawsuit, sportswriter Jemele Hill explained on CNN on Wednesday.

"Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation," the Associated Press reported. "The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court sought class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals."

CNN's Bianna Golodryga asked Hill to explain the significance for the NFL.

"This is a reckoning that is long overdue in the NFL," Hill said. "And I think it is important that people draw the link between how Colin Kaepernick was ousted from the NFL for protesting against the issues among them, systemic racism that is very prevalent in the NFL."

READ: Here's what the Jan. 6 committee thinks is its ‘best’ move to hold Trump accountable and block his 2024 bid

"Right now the NFL has one black team president, with the Washington football team, the first black team president in 100 seasons. 100! Just one," she explained. "So for the NFL to put out a statement in response to Brian Flores' lawsuit, to say his claims are without merit, the numbers speak for itself."

The lawsuit is drawing attention to the dark underbelly of the NFL.

"This league has a problem: it's racist — and there is just no other way to say it," Hill declared. "And they can deny it all that they want to, but we see it happening and unfolding and have seen it happen for years now."

Watch:

Jemele Hill www.youtube.com

SmartNews