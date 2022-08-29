Brian Kemp's effort to quash subpoena in Fulton County grand jury case denied by judge
Governor Brian Kemp on Facebook.

According to a court filing highlighted by Politico;'s Kyle Cheney, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's attempt to avoid testifying before a Fulton County grand jury has been denied.

On Thursday, Kemp’s lawyers explained to the judge the Republican governor should not be compelled to assist in the criminal investigation into election meddling by Donald Trump and his associates testifying before a special grand jury convened by DA Fani Willis.

That argument failed to sway Judge Robert C.I. McBurney who denied the motion but did allow him to delay his appearance until after the November midterm election.

2020 Election SmartNews