Fox News host says 'moderate Democrats like Mitt Romney' must lower gas prices

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade presumably misspoke on Tuesday and called Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) a Democrat, while insisting that congressional leaders should work to lower gas prices.

"If Dick Durbin, if Sen. Warner, if Sen. Manchin," Kilmeade opined, "if they wanted gas prices to go down, they would sit there with Mitch McConnell and moderate Democrats like Mitt Romney and they would say, 'Hey, we need to drill more.'"

"But not one Democrat not named Joe Manchin has come out and said I know how to the get gas prices down, we have got to drill," he added.

Fox News has a history of labeling Republicans as Democrats after they fall out of favor with the conservative base.

Watch the video below from Fox News.