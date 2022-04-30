Brian Laundrie's parents took him on vacation after murder: Gabby Petito's parents
A photo of Gabby Petito, included in a Facebook post about her disappearance by the North Port Police Department in Florida, the lead agency in the missing person case (North Port Police Department)

Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, the parents of Gabby Petito, are alleging in an amendment to a lawsuit that Brian Laundrie went on vacation with his parents after murdering their daughter.

They claim the Laundries went a nature attraction near Tampa, Fort De Soto Park, in the days before Petito was reported missing, the New York Daily News reports.

“They went on vacation knowing that Brian Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito, it is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito’s parents were attempting to locate her,” the lawsuit alleges.

In September, Petito's remains were discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy concluded she was killed by manual strangulation.

In October, Laundrie's remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Authorities say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

"The vacation allegation comes after a Florida district court judge told Petito’s parents their initial filing against the Laundries had “procedural deficiency” and must be amended to proceed," the Daily News reports. "Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie have repeatedly denied knowing Gabby Petito was dead and where her remains might be located. They’ve also been accused of helping their son flee amid the investigation into Petito’s disappearance."

