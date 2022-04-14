A hot mic caught firefighters making shockingly racist comments – now their entire department has been dissolved
(Shutterstock.com)

A Delaware County volunteer fire department has dissolved after some of its members made racist comments on Zoom, 6ABC reports.

An attorney for Briarcliffe Fire Company claimed the organization never treated anyone differently or discriminated against anyone based upon their race, but due to "frenzied public perception not based in fact," the company can no longer operate.

The Briarcliffe Fire Company was originally suspended for 30 days back in February after a recording of Zoom call revealed racist comments about Black firefighters and residents.

The call was to discuss the consolidation of services between local fire companies, and when county and state officials got off the call, Briarcliffe Fire Company members stayed on began making racist comments, some of which included the N-word, calling Black people "lazy," and saying that were too many Black people living in the area.

"That's the f*cking problem," one Briarcliffe firefighter said. "Blacks are taking over sh*t."

They even made remarks about Fanta Bility, who was an 8-year-old Black girl killed by Sharon Hill police.

