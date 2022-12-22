Britain condemns N.Korea for supplying arms to Russia's Wagner Group

"Even your sense of Putin as a champion of traditional Christianity has been ... complicated by the Kremlin's babbling about 'desatanization' while bombing schools and hospitals," continued Catoggio.

"Putin has embarrassed you in every conceivable way," concluded Catoggio. "Naturally, you hate Zelensky for it."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, originally sold to the Russian people as a "special military operation" that would "denazify" the country, has quickly spiraled into a quagmire as Ukraine has blocked their strategic objectives and launched successful counteroffensives, and as the Russian economy takes a massive hit from sanctions against them from the Western world.

All of this comes as former President Donald Trump and some of his closest allies have spoken favorably of Putin, and shifted the party's traditional anti-Russia views, although this has led to fracturing within the party as large but dwindling numbers of them still support the defensive effort in favor of Ukraine.