Britain's Conservative party chair resigns after election defeats

LONDON (Reuters) - Oliver Dowden, the chairman of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party, resigned on Friday, saying it could not carry on with business as usual after two crushing by-election defeats and someone had to take responsibility. "Yesterday's parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party. Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings," Dowden said in a resignation letter to Johnson. "We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded...
Legal expert identifies an ominous 'tragedy' that the Supreme Court has inflicted upon itself
June 24, 2022
Speaking on MSNBC this Friday, legal analyst Joyce Vance commented on the potential for the Supreme Court to overturn other rulings that guarantee rights such as contraception and same-sex marriage in the wake of its ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
According to Vance, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been outspoken for some time regarding his desire to see other past rulings revisited.
"He has this notion that all of these substantive rights that are derived from the right to privacy are vulnerable, that none of them should continue to stand," Vance said.
Later in the segment, Vance said that she doesn't think the country benefits from a "highly politicized Supreme Court that waffles back and forth on issues based on whims."
"That's the tragedy -- one of the tragedies -- of this opinion today is that it destabilizes the Court," she said.
"Justice Sotomayor wrote in connection with cases being decided on the shadow docket: 'Can the court survive this stench?' That's a problem here. Do we have a future court that restores rights? Then it's just like watching a ping-pong game going back and forth. That can't be what the rule of law means in this country," Vance explained.
The new opinion shredded the 1973 ruling by the nation's highest court that said women had the right to abortion based on the constitutional right to privacy over their own bodies.
Alito's opinion largely mirrors his draft opinion that was the subject of an extraordinary leak in early May, sparking demonstrations around the country and tightened security at the court in downtown Washington.
In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said "abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views.
"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion," he said.
Dissenting were the three liberals on the court.
The ruling will likely set into motion a cavalcade of new laws in roughly half of the 50 US states that will severely restrict or outright ban and criminalize abortions, forcing women to travel long distances to states that still permit the procedure.
Watch the video below.
With additional reporting by AFP
Biden calls U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling 'a sad day for the court and for the country'
June 24, 2022
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday criticized the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion, saying the health and life of American women are now at risk.
"It's a sad day for the court and for the country," Biden said in a White House address after the ruling, which he said was taking the country back 150 years.
Biden promised to go on fighting for reproductive rights but said no executive order can guarantee a woman’s right to choose.
He urged voters to send lawmakers to Congress who will work to codify abortion rights as the law of the land.
"This fall, Roe is on the ballot. Personal freedoms are on the ballot," Biden said, referring to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision making abortion legal nationally.
Biden made a point of calling for any protests to remain peaceful. "No intimidation. Violence is never acceptable," he said.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Exclusive: Lawmakers join protest outside Supreme Court over abortion ruling
June 24, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Throngs of protesters, including some Democratic lawmakers, marched on the U.S. Supreme Court after the right-wing majority struck down abortion rights.
The justices ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v. Jackson to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade, and protesters chanting "we won't go back" walked to the barriers that have been placed around the court.
"This is the worst decision we could have had," said Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME). "We have to let our constituents know that we're not going to give up the fight. This is really important. We trust women, and we won't go back."
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) told the Raw Story the ruling established "government-mandated pregnancies," and would set women's rights back more than 50 years.
"That's why I'm marching," she said. "Got to do something about this."
The ruling will likely set into motion a cavalcade of new laws in roughly half of the 50 US states that will severely restrict or outright ban and criminalize abortions, forcing women to travel long distances to states that still permit the procedure.
The opinion shredded the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling by the nation's highest court that said women had the right to abortion based on the constitutional right to privacy over their own bodies.
Alito's opinion largely mirrors his draft opinion that was the subject of an extraordinary leak in early May, sparking demonstrations around the country and tightened security at the court in downtown Washington.
Barricades have been erected around the court to keep back the protesters gathered outside -- after an armed man was arrested on June 8 near the home of conservative justice Brett Kavanaugh.
The court's ruling goes against an international trend of easing abortion laws, including in such countries as Ireland, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia where the Catholic Church continues to wield considerable influence.
Supreme Court protest after Dobbs ruling www.youtube.com
With additional reporting by AFP and Matt Laslo.
