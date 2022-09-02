Britain's new PM faces an 80s playlist: recession, unrest and runaway prices

By Andy Bruce and Kate Holton RUNCORN, England (Reuters) - Britain's prime minister in waiting Liz Truss models herself on Margaret Thatcher, judging by her photo ops echoing famous images of the country's first female premier. If Truss becomes leader of the ruling party on Monday as is widely expected, she'll need all the grit and guile of the Iron Lady as she walks into a scene straight out of the 1980s: a looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay. In a sign of the times, an area straddling the River Mersey near Liverpool that was once an industrial heartland now has a less illust...
Watch: Trump pivots to message on the importance of voting to help GOP Senate nominees
September 01, 2022
After nearly two years of Donald Trump pushing his "big lie" of massive election fraud, the former president is now seeking to restore faith in voting among his MAGA base.
With his hand-picked candidates struggling, Trump filmed a video for the National Republican Senatorial Committee on the importance of voting that was released on Thursday.
"It's so important for Republicans — frankly and anybody else as long as they vote Republican — to get out and vote," Trump said.
"We have some great candidates — really, really, we have to do this," the former president continued.
He went on to paint a dystopian picture of America.
"Get out and vote for Republicans," Trump urged.
Republicans have worried Trump's false claims about "rigged" elections and early voting will leave his supporters concluding there is no point in showing up and depress GOP turnout in the 2022 midterms.
Stars appear to be aligned for Saturday Artemis rocket launch
September 01, 2022
The stars appear to be aligned for NASA's Moon rocket to finally blast off on Saturday, with weather forecasts favorable and technical issues that postponed the launch earlier this week resolved.
Liftoff is scheduled for 2:17 pm local time (1817 GMT) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the potential for up to a two-hour delay if necessary.
The chance for favorable weather conditions within that window sat at 60 percent Thursday evening.
"The weather looks good," and isn't expected to be a "showstopper," forecast analyst Melody Lovin said at a press conference.
NASA has also been working to correct the technical difficulties that lead to the last-minute delay of the launch during its originally scheduled window Monday.
At first, it seemed that one of the rocket's four main engines was too hot, though it turned out just to be a reading from a "bad sensor," the rocket's program manager John Honeycutt said Thursday.
In the future, the incorrect information will simply be ignored.
Then a fuel tank leak had to be patched.
"We were able to find what we believe is the source of the leak and correct that," launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said.
The Artemis 1 mission is an uncrewed test flight. It will be the first launch for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful in the world and which has been in development for more than a decade.
"There's no guarantee that we're going to get off on Saturday, but we're going to try," Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said.
If the mission goes ahead Saturday, the Orion capsule fixed atop the rocket will spend 37 days in space, orbiting the Moon from about 60 miles (100 kilometers) away.
It is the Orion that will then take future astronauts back to the Moon -- including the first woman and the first person color to walk on its surface -- in 2025 at the earliest.
Artemis is named for the twin sister of the Greek god Apollo, for whom the first Moon missions were named. With the new flagship program, NASA hopes to test technology someday meant for sending humans to Mars.
Trump 'devoured' intel briefings as he sought 'leverage' on allies he disliked: report
September 01, 2022
Donald Trump's intelligence briefing habits while in office were the subject of a deep-dive by The New York Times published online on Thursday evening.
"As president, Donald J. Trump showed the most interest in intelligence briefings when the topics revolved around his personal relationships with world leaders and the power available at his fingertips," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Trump’s appetite for sensitive information is now at the heart of the criminal investigation into his handling of hundreds of classified documents he kept at his Florida home after leaving office."
Trump was particularly focused on his counterparts on the world stage.
"Mr. Trump devoured intelligence briefings about his foreign counterparts before and after calls with them. He was eager to deepen his relationships with autocrats like Kim Jong-un of North Korea or Xi Jinping of China and to get leverage over allies he took a personal dislike to, such as Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada," The Times reported.
A document identified as having information concerning Macron was listed by the FBI as having been recovered from Mar-a-Lago.
"With many world leaders, Mr. Trump, whose own dalliances were the stuff of gossip columns for years, was fascinated by what the C.I.A. had learned about his international counterparts’ supposed extramarital affairs — not because he was going to confront them with the information, former officials said, but rather because he found it titillating," the newspaper reported.
Trump had reportedly bragged to friends he "knew illicit details" about Macron's sex life.
Mitch McConnell adviser slams Trump for plan to pardon J6 rioters
