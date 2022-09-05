Britain's new PM Truss draws scathing reaction from Moscow

By Mark Trevelyan LONDON (Reuters) -Russian politicians and media lined up on Monday to heap scorn on Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss, predicting her ascent to power would do nothing to improve dire relations. Within hours of her victory in a contest to lead the ruling Conservative party, Truss was subjected to unflattering comparisons with her role model Margaret Thatcher, and warnings that she would struggle to cope with a looming energy crisis. Nationalist lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said she would probably have to tell Britons to "turn out the lights" as energy bills soar. "It is not ...