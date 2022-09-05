Britain's new PM Truss draws scathing reaction from Moscow

By Mark Trevelyan LONDON (Reuters) -Russian politicians and media lined up on Monday to heap scorn on Britain's next prime minister, Liz Truss, predicting her ascent to power would do nothing to improve dire relations. Within hours of her victory in a contest to lead the ruling Conservative party, Truss was subjected to unflattering comparisons with her role model Margaret Thatcher, and warnings that she would struggle to cope with a looming energy crisis. Nationalist lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said she would probably have to tell Britons to "turn out the lights" as energy bills soar. "It is not ...
Indicted military contractor 'Fat Leonard' disappears ahead of sentencing
September 05, 2022
The San Diego Tribune reported that Leonard Francis, aka "Fat Leonard," a Malaysian military contractor known for his girth, severed his GPS monitoring ankle device over the holiday weekend and when U.S. Marshals arrived at his home, it was completely empty.
Francis' company was offering gifts to U.S. Navy officials who helped score major contracts for the company leading to a scandal that resulted in a long-running investigation. The wealthy "playboy" ultimately used hookers and cash to influence most of the U.S. Seventh Fleet while taxpayers footed the bill.
Francis was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty in 2015 to 22 felony counts that involved bribing high-ranking naval officers and scoring $35 million in overcharges from the U.S. government. Due to health issues, Francis was allowed out of jail on furlough in 2018 under the release of Pretrial Services.
One of those was "a retired two-star admiral who had been nominated for a senior job in the Trump administration has been torpedoed for his involvement in the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal," two Navy officials told the Washington Post in 2018.
He reportedly "took action to financially benefit" Francis' company between 2007 and 2009 after getting gifts while commanding a destroyer squadron in Asia. He then lied about it to investigators when questioned.
By the end of the cases in June, four high-ranking Navy officials were convicted in what has become the largest corruption case in naval history, NPR reported.
While under house arrest in southern California, the federal government finalized its investigation and tried the cases. After the June verdict, Francis was set to leave House arrest and begin his sentencing at the end of the month. But on Sunday, Francis removed the GPS device, triggering police. That afternoon at 2 p.m., the police reached out to the Marshal's office.
Neighbors told police that there was a U-Haul that was moving things out of the home, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Omar Castillo told the press.
“He was planning this out, that’s for sure,” Castillo said.
Law enforcement around the country has been alerted to keep an eye out for Francis at airports and the border and they're on the hunt for the U-haul license through license plate readers. But Castillo confessed that he may already have made it across.
One chart legal expert says could be used in the indictment of Trump's conspiracy to overthrow the election
September 05, 2022
In a live Labor Day special by Ari Melber, former federal prosecutor John P. Flannery pointed to the one chart he says is more than a mere diagram of the attempt to overthrow the election, but the perfect presentation of information that could be used to indict former President Donald Trump.
In a timeline, Melber showed the beginning of the Electors plot, the lawsuits and states attempting to overturn the 2020 votes in November. As December approached, that turned into Republican congressional officials coordinating to vote down the election certification, a lobbying effort began to get Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the 2020 election, the attempt to get the military to seize voting machines, and the plotting of the Jan. 6 attack.
Thus far, it appears that the investigations have only focused on what happened involving the Jan. 6 attack and how it began. But Melber argued that looking all the way back at the efforts in November is important in understanding the insurrection. You can't pin an insurrection on one speech, he argued. But it wasn't one act. It was months of efforts leading up to Jan. 6
"I think it's a devastating indictment in an informal sense of what went wrong and how the desire to win when one lost overcame all lawful constitutional, legal and other normal barriers so that they could replace themselves in an election that they lost," Flannery said. "And I think that what you have shown is with that original intent, as they are moving forward, even through the legal cases, there's a pattern of conduct there that tells us, from the very beginning, 'we just say we won, even though we didn't.' So, you go into court, and you claim there's been misconduct, and there's not. You claim there is fraud, and there's not. And you accumulate 50 cases, and then you use the fact that you lost to try to get electors. And we move into your zone, where it becomes, without question, a crime. And you walk it up the ladder from that."
He continued: "So, could you take your charts and turn them into an indictment? Yes, you could. It could be a single conspiracy, that is to say, all these people were connected, and all knew what was going to happen, and all planned out was going to happen. That had various means to do it, and their objective was to overturn the election."
Flannery walked through the chart, showing that the lawsuits were "green" because it's completely legal to bring a lawsuit.
"However, you can't bring a lawsuit based on the false fact, or on a frivolous cause of action," said Flannery. "If he did it in one case, that would be one thing. When you have so many cases, you have a pattern of conduct of rebutting and innocent intent. What happens next? The electors are persuaded by the lawsuits that there's fraud [and] that we need alternative electors, so it could overturn the election as if the lawsuits were real and genuine, and they were not. We do know that the Justice Department is investigating the electors."
The chart then moves into the states, Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence.
"That is the motherlode," Flannery explained. "You are at a point where to take the theory that they can vote on what the electors did or didn't do, first of all, that wasn't the law. Second of all, the facts they are relying on are, themselves, fraudulent. They made the same pitch to the states. You see [Rudy] Giuliani and company doing that. They made the same pitch to Congress, and we have [Mark] Meadows and [Peter] Navarro and others in dealing with that. We have Pence, we have Trump himself trying to persuade Pence to do the dirty deed."
Finally, the last piece of the puzzle was that Trump allies at the Justice Department attempted to challenge states on the grounds that there are "questions" and thus shouldn't be counted.
"Just before the final chapter, they have the DOJ coming in to give in an extra push in Georgia and elsewhere to prosecute this crazy meshugana theory of the law to overturn an election illegally," Flannery closed. "It's a cuckoo coup, I suppose. I think it all holds up. We have enough public evidence to know this, and these people do it with several people present. So, it's not going to be hard to charge. The shame is that some of these people have been in the grand jury, but others have, recently.
See the full explanation in the video below:
The chart that could help indict Trump for the coup plot youtu.be
Far-right website's owner admits it's dead — days after blistering exposé that got it deplatformed
September 05, 2022
On Monday, Canadian transgender internet activist Clara Sorrenti, better known as Keffals, announced that the far-right harassment hub website Kiwi Farms is officially dead.
"After the announcement that Cloudflare would drop Kiwi Farms as a customer, the site came online again with a Russian domain and switched to DDoS-Guard," wrote Keffals. "Less than 24 hours later, DDoS-Guard, a Russian company that specializes in DDoS protection, has also dropped Kiwi Farms. Their Russian domain is now offline, and [founder] Joshua Moon has stated, "I do not see a situation where Kiwi Farms is simply allowed to operate. It will either become a fractured shell of itself like 8chan, or jump between hosts and domains like Daily Stormer."
This comes just days after NBC correspondent Ben Collins published a devastating exposé of how Kiwi Farms operates — and the security threats and real-world casualties their coordinated trolling and hate speech campaigns have caused.
"For years, there was one site extremist researchers warned me not to cover because publicizing it would be dangerous. But it's time people know KiwiFarms — and how they're chasing political enemies around the world," Collins wrote. "How is KiwiFarms worse than 4chan and 8chan? Three people the site targeted later died by suicide. Why is KiwiFarms more dangerous than any other site? Its far-right userbase abuses all of the private data companies have accrued over the last decade — then weaponizes it against perceived enemies."
According to that report, Kiwi Farms primarily targets transgender people active online, both "doxxing" their personal information and engaging in "swatting," or calling in fake mass casualty events into the houses of victims so heavily armed police raid them — something that happened to Keffals herself.
Prior to that report, Cloudflare had resisted all calls to drop Kiwi Farms; however, this week, they abruptly made the decision to pull the plug.
