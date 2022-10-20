Britain's political and market turmoil

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss struggled to retain a grip on power on Thursday, a day after a second top minister quit and rowing and jostling broke out among her lawmakers in parliament in a dramatic breakdown of unity and discipline. Following is a snapshot of latest events, comments and context: POLITICS * Transport Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan sounded unsure when asked if Truss will fight the next election, saying "I think at the moment that is still the case," when asked in an interview on Times Radio. * Truss has promised to take disciplinary action against lawmaker...