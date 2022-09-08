Britain's Prince William, other royals arrive in Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - British royals including Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward have arrived in Scotland by plane to be with the ailing monarch, television footage showed on Thursday. They will now make their way to Balmoral Castle, around an hour's drive away from Aberdeen Airport where they landed. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)
Fed Must act 'strongly' to avoid repeat of 1980s inflation spike: Powell
September 08, 2022
The Federal Reserve must continue to act "strongly" to cool demand and contain price pressures to avoid a repeat of the inflation surge the US economy suffered in the 1970s and 1980s, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.
With soaring prices in recent months pushing US annual inflation to the fastest in four decades, Powell's Fed has raised the benchmark lending rate four times this year, with a third massive, three-quarter point hike possible later this month.
His predecessor from that era, Paul Volcker, had to take extreme measures because high inflation had become entrenched, resurging and surpassing the peak of the mid-1970s after repeated failed efforts to tame the price increases.
"We need to act now forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing and we need to keep at it until the job is done to avoid ... the kind of very high social costs" of the Volcker era, Powell said.
The comments, which reaffirm his steadfast commitment to bring inflation back down, come as the European Central Bank announced its first ever increase of 75 basis points -- underscoring the pressure on policymakers worldwide to combat the global threat of rising prices.
American families have been struggling with the prices sparked initially by high demand but exacerbated by supply chain woes, Covid lockdowns in China and surging gasoline prices due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Powell said inflation would not have spiked the way it did without the pandemic effects, which included a shortage of labor. The inflation rate this year hit 9.1 percent in June, before slowing to 8.5 percent in July. Data for August are due to be released next week.
The US jobs market remains tight, with nearly two openings for everyone looking for work, and Powell noted that even with new data last week showing more people joined the labor force last month, it remains well below the pre-pandemic level.
With many people remaining on the sidelines, that has driven up worker pay, which policymakers fear could fuel a dangerous wage-price spiral.
Though the Fed is hoping the world's largest economy will continue growing, Powell has acknowledged that the Fed's aggressive inflation-fighting campaign could cause some pain.
But he has stressed repeatedly that acting now will prevent more damaging consequences down the road.
"The clock is ticking," Powell warned.
US annual inflation spiked to a painful 12.3 percent in December 1974 before trending down, but then resurged. It peaked at 14.8 percent in early 1980 and didn't fall into single digits until late the following year amid Volcker's campaign.
Powell said "history cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy," once again dousing hopes the central bank might cut interest rates next year as the economy slows.
John Fetterman has lingering speech issues after his stroke. What’s the impact on his Senate run?
September 08, 2022
PHILADELPHIA — At a rally in Erie last month, John Fetterman said he turned down living in the “lieutenant governor governor.” He meant the “lieutenant governor’s mansion,” trying to draw a distinction between himself and his opponent, a celebrity with several multimillion-dollar homes. In Pittsburgh a week later, Fetterman jumbled up his point about good-paying jobs. “What is wrong with demanding for an easy, safe, kind of their income, a path to a safe place for them to win? Excuse me, to work?” he said. As Fetterman has returned to the trail, giving candid speeches without notes, he’s been ...
India unveils statue to Nazi-allied independence hero
September 08, 2022
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a statue of an independence hero venerated for taking up arms against the British, but controversial for his collaboration with Nazi Germany's war machine.
Subhas Chandra Bose was a charismatic and popular contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi but broke with the pacifist leader to forge alliances with Germany and Japan during World War II, as he sought to overthrow the colonial regime in India.
He made propaganda broadcasts from Berlin encouraging Indians to fight alongside Axis forces -- on one occasion meeting Adolf Hitler -- and raised an anti-British legion from captured Indian PoWs before sailing in a submarine to Japan.
The statue of "Netaji" -- or "leader", as Bose is commonly known -- was erected near the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, and replaces a statue of Britain's King George V torn down nearly half a century ago.
It is part of a long and expensive renovation of the capital's administrative district, coinciding with this year's 75th anniversary of independence.
"Today we are leaving the past behind," Modi said at the inauguration ceremony on Thursday.
"The country today set up Netaji's statue at the same spot and has given a boost to modern, independent and confident India," he added.
Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) espouses a muscular Hindu nationalism that champions historical figures who opposed outside influence and domination.
The BJP has lionized Bose as an anti-colonial hero while downplaying the influence of Gandhi and inaugural Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, two men whose legacies are closely associated with India's main opposition party.
Modi opened a museum to Bose in Delhi's UNESCO world heritage-listed Red Fort in 2019 and called him the "grand hero of independence" earlier this year.
Bose's courtship of fascist powers tarnished his image elsewhere but he remains widely revered at home for his role in the struggle for independence -- and the subject of conspiracy theories over his untimely death.
He was killed when the Japanese bomber he was traveling in crashed in Taiwan at the close of the war in 1945.
But many Indians at the time thought the crash had been faked to help Bose go underground, as he was wanted as a war criminal by British authorities.
In the decades that followed, many insisted Bose was still alive and several alternative theories flourished to account for his whereabouts, including capture and detention in a Soviet gulag, or an anonymous return to India for a quiet life.
