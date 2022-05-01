Britain says Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa. Britain cited UK-funded expert research, which it did not publish. It said the research exposed how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathisers. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine...