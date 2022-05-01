Britain says Russian troll factory is spreading disinformation on social media

LONDON (Reuters) - The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa. Britain cited UK-funded expert research, which it did not publish. It said the research exposed how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathisers. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine...
Madison Cawthorn’s GOP primary has become a ‘toss-up’ as Republican support craters: CNN analyst
April 30, 2022
Controversial first-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has the endorsement of Donald Trump, but his first re-election has become a "toss-up" as local Republicans have denounced his antics, a CNN analyst Harry Enten explained on Saturday.
"Just weeks before the May 27th primary, North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn finds himself in hot water — again," CNN's John Berman reported. "He's facing criticism from both parties."
"What are the odds that he's facing at this moment?" Berman asked.
"If you look at the betting odds at this particular point, 57% chance he wins, 43% his chief rival, Chuck Edwards, wins who is a state legislator there," Enten said. "Look, this is basic even in terms of betting odds. 57% is not very much a favorite at all. I would define this race as a t-o-s-s-u-p.:
"That spells tossup," Berman noted.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) is backing Edwards and called for an investigation into whether Cawthorn violated federal insider trading laws with an arrangement he had with the Let's Go Brandon cryptocurrency.
"Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation. There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee," Tillis said on Wednesday.
In North Carolina, The Charlotte Observer also reported on the status of Cawthorn's campaign on Saturday.
"Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s penchant for confrontational politicking has landed him national name recognition, campaign dollars and a competitive primary at home," the newspaper reported. "Recent polling from the GOPAC Election Fund found that Cawthorn’s support dropped among primary voters over the previous month, from 49% in March to 38% in April. State Sen. Chuck Edwards sat at 21%, with other candidates such as Michele Woodhouse, Wendy Nevarez and Rodney Honeycutt at 5%."
If none of the candidates receive 30% of the vote, it will force a runoff election among the top two finishers.
On Friday, The New York Times detailed the recent Cawthorn scandals.
"In rapid succession, Mr. Cawthorn, who entered Congress as a rising star of the party’s far right, has been accused of falsely suggesting that his Republican colleagues routinely throw cocaine-fueled orgies, insider trading and an inappropriate relationship with a male aide. This week, he was detained at an airport, where police said he tried to bring a loaded handgun onto an airplane, the second time he has attempted that," the newspaper reported. "That came just days after pictures surfaced of him wearing women’s lingerie as part of a cruise ship game, imagery that might not go over well in the conservative stretches of his Western North Carolina district."
Brian Laundrie's parents took him on vacation after murder: Gabby Petito's parents
April 30, 2022
Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, the parents of Gabby Petito, are alleging in an amendment to a lawsuit that Brian Laundrie went on vacation with his parents after murdering their daughter.
They claim the Laundries went a nature attraction near Tampa, Fort De Soto Park, in the days before Petito was reported missing, the New York Daily News reports.
“They went on vacation knowing that Brian Laundrie had murdered Gabrielle Petito, it is believed that they knew where her body was located, and further knew that Gabrielle Petito’s parents were attempting to locate her,” the lawsuit alleges.
In September, Petito's remains were discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy concluded she was killed by manual strangulation.
In October, Laundrie's remains were found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida. Authorities say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot.
"The vacation allegation comes after a Florida district court judge told Petito’s parents their initial filing against the Laundries had “procedural deficiency” and must be amended to proceed," the Daily News reports. "Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie have repeatedly denied knowing Gabby Petito was dead and where her remains might be located. They’ve also been accused of helping their son flee amid the investigation into Petito’s disappearance."
Parents livid after cotton-picking slavery lesson and shackled students: 'How dare you'
April 30, 2022
Parents voiced outrage after hearing from their children how a seventh-grade social studies teacher conducted lessons on slavery.
"A teacher at Rochester's School of the Arts is on leave facing a host of allegations of racist behavior, including placing handcuffs and leg shackles on his mostly Black students and making them pick cotton during a seventh-grade social studies class," the Democrat & Chronicle reports. "The mothers of two children in different class sections said their children shared the same anecdotes with them this week, including that the teacher, 20-year RCSD veteran Patrick Rausch, referred to himself as 'massah' and allowed white students in the classes to stop when they complained, but not Black students."
The newspaper noted the teacher is white while the student body is about half Black.
"The two students also both separately reported to their mothers that Rausch had made Black students wear handcuffs and leg shackles in a lesson earlier in the year," the newspaper reported. "When they failed to wriggle out of them, they reported, he told them: 'It's OK; your ancestors couldn't either.'"
Precious Tross said her daughter Ja'Nasia Brown is "traumatized."
"She feels belittled," she said. "He made a mockery out of slavery. How dare you."
She also spoke with WHAM-TV.
"I am angry, I am upset, I am appalled," she said. "It is very unacceptable."
She posted a photo of cotton to Facebook.
