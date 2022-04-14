Britain to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to move on from the uproar caused by his COVID-19 lockdown fine by announcing a plan to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda to be processed as a possible solution to the problem of cross-Channel migration. Johnson will set out the initiative in a speech on Thursday in Kent, south-east England, where thousands of migrants landed on Channel beaches in small boats last year, as he targets illegal immigration, which is a concern for many in his party. Britain's interior minister Priti Patel has travelled to Rwanda, where she will outline th...