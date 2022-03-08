Britain to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022

By William James and Kylie MacLellan LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022 and consider banning its natural gas, joining other countries, including the United States, in a move to punish Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine. As part of the global response to the war, Britain and others are seeking ways to deprive Moscow of income and cut their own use of Russian energy exports by becoming more self-sufficient. Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he was exploring options to end British imports of Russian gas which accounts...
Attorney-client privilege does not apply if John Eastman and Donald Trump committed crimes
March 08, 2022
We learned this week the J6 committee is investigating former President Donald Trump and his advisor John Eastman for the same offense many foot soldiers of the insurrection are charged with.
The committee suspects Trump and Eastman obstructed an official proceeding, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
So many J6 insurgents are charged with this crime that Buzzfeed ran a trend piece on the phenomenon. Some insurgents already pleaded guilty and others failed in their attempts to get the charge thrown out.
A charge of disrupting an official proceeding would be a straightforward way to bridge the gap between the shock troops at the United States Capitol and the orchestrators of the insurrection.
If ordinary goons are guilty of disrupting an official proceeding by rushing the seat of government, then arguably the ringleaders who incited them to do so are guilty as well.
This charge might also be a way to fit the procedural coup into the framework of the criminal law. However, we’re still a long way from seeing Trump and Eastman stand trial.
The J6 committee tipped its hand in a brief filed in federal court in California on Wednesday. This is a civil case where the committee is asking a judge to review the 11,000 documents Eastman is withholding in the name of attorney-client privilege.
These documents can be expected to deepen the committee’s understanding of the well-established Trump-Eastman plot to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election by enlisting Mike Pence to abort the ceremony on legally specious grounds in order to send the vote “back to the states” on an equally flimsy pretext.
Eastman is a lawyer, at least for now, but it’s not clear he was acting as Trump’s attorney when he schemed with the former president.
In any case, attorney-client privilege doesn’t apply to advising clients on how to commit crimes, let alone to coms about crimes a client and a lawyer do together.
So the J6 committee’s lawyers listed all the crimes they have good reason to think Trump and Eastman committed together.
The committee doesn’t have to prove Eastman and Trump are guilty. So far, it’s just asking the judge to look over Eastman’s supposedly privileged trove of documents in private to see if they contain any evidence of these alleged crimes.
If so, the argument goes, those documents aren’t really privileged and Eastman must hand them over.
To prove that Eastman and Trump committed the crimes they are alleged to have committed, a hypothetical prosecutor would have to show they knew they were breaking the law, and possibly also that they knew claims of massive election fraud, the ones that formed the pretext for the procedural coup, were false.
If Mike Pence had aborted the certification ceremony on their orders, it would certainly have interrupted an official proceeding. But did Trump and Eastman know they were committing a crime when they badgered Pence to do so, as opposed to pursuing a dubious legal/political strategy?
The ignoble fiction running through this whole saga is that Eastman was simply giving Trump advice on how to legally send the election “back to the states.” In this case, the line between crankery and criminality is blurry.
However, in one of his infamous memos, Eastman acknowledges that his plan is legally questionable at best. He falsely asserts that because Joe Biden stole the election, the team Trump is entitled to ignore “Queensbury Rules,” i.e., the rules against fighting dirty.
The fact that Eastman invoked the Fifth Amendment 146 times in his testimony to the J6 committee means the former law professor believes discussing his actions, in this case, would incriminate him.
The brief makes a compelling argument that Trump knew, or should have known, that his claims of massive election fraud were false.
After all, he was informed by everyone from his campaign data analyst to his senior appointees at the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, to state-level elections investigators – everyone said he lost fair and square.
The J6 committee has no authority to charge anyone with a crime on its own, but depending on what their investigation reveals, the committee may ultimately make a criminal referral to the DOJ.
It can’t force it to open a criminal investigation on Trump or anyone else, but such a referral would put significant pressure on US Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a criminal probe.
Indictment of Proud Boys leader hints at coordination with other insurrection actors
March 08, 2022
With the indictment of Enrique Tarrio, the government has laid out the case that the Proud Boys utilized a command structure to mobilize members to take part in the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol, while dropping tantalizing hints about connections between the nationalist street brawling group and other potential actors in the conspiracy to prevent Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s election as president of the United States.
The new superseding indictment -- which also includes defendants Joe Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Charles Donohoe, Zach Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — already charged in two previous indictments — notes that on Dec. 19, 2020, President Trump announced a protest to coincide with Congress’ certification of the electoral college vote via tweet: “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”
The following day, according to the indictment, Tarrio created a new chapter called “Ministry of Self Defense,” or MOSD, which he described as a “national rally planning” chapter that would include only “hand selected” members. On the same day, Tarrio allegedly created an encrypted message group called “MOSD Leaders Group,” which included Biggs, Nordean, Rehl, Donohoe and three other unidentified members. Pezzola was added to a separate MOSD Members Group by an unindicted conspirator identified as “Person-1,” according to the government.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump is ‘Putin’s No. 1 American apologist’ — and Republicans cheer him anyway: analysis
“Person-1” is described in the indictment as suffering a “knife wound” during an altercation in Washington, DC on Dec. 12. Those circumstances are consistent with Jeremy Bertino, a Proud Boy who marketed the “RWDS” patch — short for “Right Wing Death Squads” — and was frequently at Tarrio’s side, including during a January 2020 Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Va. and at a Million MAGA March in DC on Nov. 14, 2020.
Pointing towards coordination between Tarrio and other actors in the attempted insurrection, the indictment alleges that Tarrio communicated “with an individual whose identity is known to the grand jury” on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. According to the indictment, the unidentified individual sent a nine-page document entitled “1776 Returns” to Tarrio that “set forth a plan to occupy a few ‘crucial buildings’ in Washington, DC on January 6, including House and Senate office buildings around the Capitol, with as ‘many people as possible’ to ‘show our politicians We the People are in charge.’”
The indictment quotes the sender of the document as saying, “The revolution is more important than anything.”
Tarrio’s response, quoted in the indictment suggests he shared the same sentiment: “That’s what every waking moment consists of…. I’m not playing games.”
The indictment alleges that Proud Boys leaders settled on a plan of specifically targeting the US Capitol as early as Jan. 3, quoting an unindicted conspirator identified only as “Person-3.”
“I mean the main operating theater should be out in front of the house of representatives,” the unidentified Proud Boys leader allegedly said in a voice note posted to the MOSD Leaders Group chat. “It should be out in front of the Capitol building. That’s where the vote is taking place and all of the objections. So, we can ignore the rest of these stages and all that shit and plan the operations based around the front entrance to the Capitol building.”
Tarrio allegedly posted a voice note on Jan. 4, saying, “I didn’t hear this voice note until now, you want to storm the Capitol.”
Tarrio, who was then the national chairman of the Proud Boys, was arrested in Washington DC the same day on charges related to the Proud Boys’ theft of a “Black Lives Matter” flag from a Black church that they burned on Dec. 12, 2020. As a condition of pre-trial release, Tarrio was banned from DC and prevented from being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Within one hour of Tarrio’s arrest, according to the indictment, Donohoe created a new group on the encrypted messaging app called “New MOSD Leaders Group.” A second group called “New MOSD Members Group” including 90 members was also reportedly created.
According to the government, at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 4, Donohoe posted a message in the New MOSD Members Group stating, “Hey have been instructed and listen to me real good! There is no planning of any sorts. I need to be put into whatever new thing was created. Everything is compromised and we can be looking at Gang charges.”
Subsequently, according to the government, Donohoe wrote in the chat: “Stop everything immediately,” and then, “This comes from the top.”
The indictment signals that the government will argue that the Proud Boys played a critical role in the assault on the Capitol by highlighting members’ roles at critical points in the breach.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, prior to Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, Nordean and Biggs led a large group of Proud Boys from the Washington Monument to the Capitol. Sometime around noon, the government alleges that Donohoe reported in a separate encrypted group chat that the group had grown to 200-300 Proud Boys. At about 12:53 p.m., Nordean, Biggs and Rehl led the group to the First Street pedestrian entrance near the Peace Monument.
The indictment notes a brief encounter between Biggs and Ryan Samsel, who has been separately charged with forcible assault on a federal agent and was the first person to walk up to a line of Capitol police officers and physically confront them.
Without naming Samsel, the new indictment against Proud Boys leadership notes: “Seconds before 12:53 p.m., Biggs was approached by an individual whose identity is known to the grand jury. The individual put one arm around Biggs’s shoulder and spoke to him. Approximately one minute later, this individual crossed the barrier that restricted access to the Capitol grounds. This was the first barrier protecting the Capitol grounds to be breached on January 6, 2021, and the point of entry for Nordean, Biggs, Rehl, Donohoe, and Pezzola.”
In another crucial move for the mob’s advance on the Capitol, Pezzola allegedly stole a riot shield from a Capitol police officer that he and Donohoe took turns carrying. The indictment notes that at “approximately 2:13 p.m., Pezzola used the riot shield he had taken from a Capitol police officer to break a window of the Capitol. The first members of the mob entered the Capitol through this broken window.”
While Tarrio was not present at the Capitol, the indictment indicates he was closely monitoring events.
“Don’t f*cking leave,” Tarrio wrote in a social media post at 2:38 p.m., according to the government.
Another social media post at 2:57 p.m. suggests that Tarrio did not realize that the government building breached by the Proud Boys and other rioters was the US Capitol. According to the government, Tarrio wrote, “1776,” and then, “Revolutionaries are now at the Rayburn building,” apparently referencing the “1776 Returns” plan he received on Dec. 30.
The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, which is conducting a separate investigation from the FBI, has looked into potential links between the Proud Boys and other actors like Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who hosts InfoWars.
Following a report that Jones told congressional investigators that he encountered the Proud Boys at a Hooters restaurant following a rally at the Georgia State Capitol in November 2020, Bertino posted a photo on his Telegram channel that shows Jones seated next to Tarrio. Owen Shroyer and Samuel Montoya, a host and contributor respectively at InfoWars, have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 breach, but Jones has not been charged to date.
A Telegram post by Jeremy Bertino confirms a meeting between Proud Boys leadership and InfoWars host Alex Jones.Screengrab
Prosecutors have also acknowledged they are aware of communication between the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that recruits military veterans and retired law enforcement, prior to Jan. 6.
Court documents filed by the government last March show that Kelly Meggs, the state lead for the Florida Oath Keepers chapter, bragged on Dec. 19, 2020: “Well we are ready for the rioters, this week I organized an alliance between Oath Keepers, Florida 3%ers, and Proud Boys. We have all decided to work together and shut this shit down.”
In another message on Dec. 22, Meggs reported to his fellow Oath Keepers: “Contact with PB and they always have a big group. Force multiplier.” In another message, he wrote: “I figure we could splinter off the main group of PB and come up behind them. F*cking crush them for good.”
The filings do not reveal the name of the Proud Boys leader who communicated with Meggs, but both Tarrio and Biggs lived in Florida at the time.
Even more significant, the new indictment released today cites a meeting between the leaders of the two organizations on the eve of the attempted insurrection.
The indictment notes that after being released from jail on Jan. 5, Tarrio did not immediately comply with the order to leave DC.
“After being turned away from the Phoenix Park Hotel, Tarrio traveled to a nearby underground parking garage, where he met with Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, and other individuals known and unknown to the grand jury, for approximately 30 minutes. During the encounter, a participant referenced the Capitol.”
Trump is ‘Putin’s No. 1 American apologist’ — and Republicans cheer him anyway: analysis
March 08, 2022
Donald Trump's years-long support for Vladimir Putin is not yet causing a major split in the Republican Party, even as the issue as grown to the point of a war in Europe causing a major refugee cisis.
"For years, I’ve been hoping that some outrage would finally turn the Republican Party against Donald Trump, and for years, I’ve been bitterly disappointed," Max Boot wrote for The Washington Post. "Will the Republican Party finally come to its senses now that one of Trump’s favorite dictators is waging a cruel war of aggression against Ukraine? Hope springs eternal."
He noted recent comments by Mike Pence bashing "apologists for Putin" and a new ad by the Republican Accountability Project running on Fox News.
RELATED: GOP congressman faces furious backlash for ‘outright lying’ about Trump’s infamous call with Zelenskyy
Ad will be running on Tucker next week.pic.twitter.com/an2DiFq43b— The Republican Accountability Project (@The Republican Accountability Project) 1646348993
"Even rank-and-file Republicans, who might be expected to listen to the siren song of Putin apologists such as Tucker Carlson, have turned hawkish on Russia. In one recent poll, only 4 percent of Republicans say Putin’s claims on Ukraine are justified, and only 6 percent have a positive view of Putin," he wrote. "So Republicans should be turning against Putin’s No. 1 American apologist, right? They should, but they likely won’t."
Trump has long since lashed out at anyone who has criticized his love for Putin, which was ridiculed again on "Saturday Night Live" once again over the weekend.
"Some people HATE the fact that I got along well with President Putin of Russia. They would rather go to war than see this. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome!," Trump tweeted in July of 2018.
"When you hear the Fake News talking negatively about my meeting with President Putin, and all that I gave up, remember, I gave up NOTHING, we merely talked about future benefits for both countries. Also, we got along very well, which is a good thing, except for the Corrupt Media!" Trump complained again, less than a week later.
Less than 18 months later, Trump would be impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of justice for attempting to make aid to Ukraine dependent on political support going into the 2020 election.
"This is how a cult of personality works: Voters support a demagogue regardless of his policies, which can often shift," he wrote. "In fact, the Orange Emperor has been kowtowing to Putin for years — who can forget his simpering performance in Helsinki in 2018? — without impairing his GOP support. It’s not as though there was any secret before about how awful Putin was: Even before the latest invasion of Ukraine, the Russian dictator had already attacked that country in 2014, potentially committed war crimes in Syria, interfered in the United States’ 2016 election and jailed dissident Alexei Navalny, among other offenses. There has long been a vocal pro-Putin minority in MAGA land, but most Republicans were never big fans of Russia to begin with. They simply hate Democrats more."
He noted "I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat" T-shirts.
This about sums up the Republican party right now.pic.twitter.com/Kh1G3QocZD— Noah Smith \ud83d\udc07\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Noah Smith \ud83d\udc07\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1533488420
"In short, for most Republicans, partisanship trumps — pardon the word — any principle, even devotion to our democracy. Because most Republicans hate Democrats more than they hate Russia, Trump likely doesn’t have to worry that his Putinphilia will cost him a significant amount of support with his base no matter how many civilians Putin slaughters," Boot warned.
On "The View" on Tuesday, former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham discussed the former president's affection for Putin.
"He really admired Putin, and I saw that firsthand," Grisham said.
On The View today, former Trump WH Press Sec. Stephanie Grisham says Trump would have had "a completely hands-off approach" on Ukraine and would have told Putin to "go on in there."\n\n"He really admired Putin, and I saw that firsthand," Grisham says.pic.twitter.com/vp8AyLv9LO— The Recount (@The Recount) 1646756713
