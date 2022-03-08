Britain to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022

By William James and Kylie MacLellan LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will phase out imports of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022 and consider banning its natural gas, joining other countries, including the United States, in a move to punish Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine. As part of the global response to the war, Britain and others are seeking ways to deprive Moscow of income and cut their own use of Russian energy exports by becoming more self-sufficient. Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he was exploring options to end British imports of Russian gas which accounts...