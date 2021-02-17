Britain's Captain Tom Moore received online abuse in weeks before death

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers battling the coronavirus, received online abuse in the weeks before he died this month aged 100, his daughter said on Wednesday. Hannah Ingram-Moore told BBC television the online messages were kept a secret, saying the abuse from "a vile minority" would have broken his heart. Moore struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a frame to raise 38.9 million pounds ($54.04 million) for the National Health Service. While he rec...