British airport disruption ominous for global travel recovery

By Alistair Smout LONDON (Reuters) - Cancelled flights, long queues and staff shortages have disrupted the travel plans of British holidaymakers during the half-term break, a grim sign of possible summer strife for a global sector battling to rebound from a two-year COVID slump. The next few months will be the first time since 2019 that the aviation sector will be able to enjoy a peak summer season free of substantial coronavirus restrictions, but staff shortages at airlines and airports may hinder that outlook. Scenes of chaos have been seen at some European airports over the last week as peo...
Capitol rioter busted after fraternity brother tips off authorities to his Facebook videos
May 31, 2022
A Capitol rioter was arrested after one of his college fraternity brothers tipped off federal agents.
Levi Roy Gable was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and charged with four misdemeanor counts of illegally entering the Capitol on and engaging in disruptive conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection after a former fraternity brother saw videos posted on his Facebook page, reported HuffPost.
“I was among the first people to make our way into the U.S. Capitol Building,” Gable said in one post, according to the FBI. “Those in the building first were there in protest of vice president Mike Pence’s statement that he would not stand with the American people and challenge the results of 2020’s stolen presidential election. The proof is undeniable for anyone who takes an objective look at the accusations of election fraud, provided you are looking somewhere other than the fake news and social media.”
The 36-year-old Gable denied going inside the Capitol during an interview two weeks after the insurrection, while admitting that he had traveled to Washington to take part in the "Stop the Steal" rally, but FBI investigators obtained multiple surveillance videos showing him inside the building.
Gable, who has been released on $10,000 bond, deleted his Facebook posts because he had heard Donald Trump supporters were being "harassed" for going inside the Capitol.
Kellyanne Conway interview broaches 'divorce' as she refuses to say marriage 'survived' Trump
May 31, 2022
Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday refused to say that her marriage with attorney George Conway had "survived" after her time working for Donald Trump.
During an interview on CBS, co-host Gayle King noted that Conway's time in the White House had been marred by her husband's campaign against Trump.
"You write in [your] book that the man you thought had your back ended up stabbing you in the back," King said.
"Isn't that unfortunate," Conway replied. "I think women can relate to that but this was next level. And I'll say this. George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump. He doesn't owe loyalty to fealty to a political party or a certain president. That was to me and to honor and cherish."
"George changed his mind about President Trump," she continued. "He's welcome to do that but it was very unlike George to be so publicly bombastic."
"As we sit here today, did you all survive?" King wondered. "Did your marriage survive?"
"Well, here we are this weekend at the shore with the kids," Conway asserted, declining to answer the question.
"Divorced people -- battling parents still hang out with each other," King noted.
"It's so unlike George to not take action on something that means something to him," Conway opined. "If it means that much to him, I think we should have gone to couples counseling. And I think we all do what we want with our time and my objection is that he spends his time doing that. He's welcome to do that."
The former presidential adviser indicated that she was hurt because she wasn't "given the courtesy of being told ahead of time" about an op-ed her husband wrote against Trump.
"It was meant to make me uncomfortable," she said.
"You're not wearing a ring now," CBS co-host Jeff Glor remarked.
"He doesn't either," Conway smiled.
Critics wonder why Ginni Thomas ‘ethics crisis’ is ignored as Supreme Court investigates its own clerks for Roe leak
May 31, 2022
The Marshal of the United States Supreme Court has begun her investigation into the nearly unprecedented leak of a draft majority opinion that is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade. But as that investigation gets underway, some online are asking why the Court and other government entities are ignoring the actions of the spouse of a sitting Supreme Court justice.
Ginni Thomas, a far-right-wing activist and lobbyist, appears to have acted to try to influence both the White House and state lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election, and has worked to help overturn the 49-year-old Supreme Court decision that found abortion is a constitutional right.
The Supreme Court is "taking steps to require law clerks to provide cell phone records and sign affidavits," CNN reports Tuesday. "Some clerks are apparently so alarmed over the moves, particularly the sudden requests for private cell data, that they have begun exploring whether to hire outside counsel."
Legal experts say the leak of the draft opinion is likely not a crime.
Earlier this month Politico noted that "Justice Clarence Thomas' wife pushed false election subversion claims — and played a key role in anti-abortion messaging. But she's not top of mind lately."
That appears to have changed.
Last week Slate's legal experts Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern wrote: "Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down." Stern offered up some details:
A casual observer might reasonably conclude that Ginni and Clarence Thomas are working in tandem to lay the groundwork for the next coup—with Ginni taking up the politics and Clarence handling the legal side.
The symmetry between their work is remarkable. https://t.co/wUh5TiHk4q pic.twitter.com/tooRedMQJk — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 23, 2022
Apparently referring to reports the January 6 Committee has the phone records of then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, including his months-long texts with Ginni Thomas, Stern adds this:
We all know the marshal isn't demanding Ginni Thomas' phone records, even though those records are *being investigated by a congressional committee at this moment,* which makes this whole operation even more of a sick joke. It makes zero sense to investigate clerks and not Ginni.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 31, 2022
Also last week the watchdog group CREW, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington posted this:
Let's not lose sight of the fact that Clarence Thomas voted to keep the White House's communications about the insurrection secret, while his wife Ginni Thomas was pushing the White House to fight harder to overthrow the government
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 27, 2022
This is their pinned tweet from May 4:
Ginni Thomas sent messages to the White House about a plan to get the Supreme Court to overturn the election.
Clarence Thomas voted to keep White House messages about the insurrection secret. And you think a leaked draft opinion is the ethics crisis facing the Supreme Court? — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 5, 2022
And today:
Ginni Thomas communicated with the White House about overturning the election.
Clarence Thomas was the only justice to vote to keep White House messages about January 6th secret, because he alone decides if he recuses from cases. That's the ethics crisis at the Supreme Court. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 31, 2022
Over the weekend U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, be investigated, or impeached:
Clarence Thomas should resign.
If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022
There are no legal charges against Ginni Thomas and no indication she is being investigated by any law enforcement officials or by the Supreme Court. Even the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack "is not expected to contact the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas," The Washington Post reported last week, despite earlier reports, including from NPR, stating they wanted to speak with her.
Meanwhile, social media users are responding to the CNN article and one by The Daily Beast, and some are wondering why the court is investigating the leak while the Supreme Court justice's spouse goes ignored.
All this for a leak, but no investigation of Ginni Thomas's connection to violent insurrection and why her husband didn't recuse himself from a case involving her crime. https://t.co/fCS23HPkYW
— Building a better world (@blueingreenemo) May 31, 2022
Supreme Court Demands Law Clerks Hand Over Phone Records in Roe V. Wade Leaker Investigation: Report
Wait..@January6thCmte you have Ginni Thomas texts..calls And nothing being done? So a leak of an OPINION..is worse than overthrowing election? https://t.co/quKRzGHnBO — Spring because after WINTER comes 🦁hear me ROAR (@summer7570) May 31, 2022
" It also suggests the court has been so far unsuccessful in determining Politico's source."
If the cell phone searches turn up nothing as well, an eye must be cast on Ginni Thomas.https://t.co/QuXiXhPWfW — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) May 31, 2022
While John Roberts aggressively investigates the leak, Clarence Thomas still sits on the Roberts Court guided by his far right extremist wife Ginni. We can pretend Clarence didn't know what Ginni was doing but he did. https://t.co/FZpgc6rTEy
— The View From the Cheap Seats #ConsequencesMatter (@JosephKlain) May 31, 2022
