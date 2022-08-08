British-Born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

(Reuters) - British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the social media post said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'Mitch doesn't have a clue': Biden's wins keep causing trouble for McConnell
August 08, 2022
After Senate Democrats managed a last-minute resuscitation of President Joe Biden's major domestic agenda, passing their long-awaited health care, tax and climate package on a party-line vote, Donald Trump once again lashed out at Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
As Biden has seen a rapid succession of legislative accomplishments in recent weeks, his predecessor has repeatedly seemed triggered to take out his frustration on McConnell.
"Mitch McConnell got played like a fiddle with the vote today by the Senate Democrats," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "First he gave them the fake Infrastructure Bill, then Guns, never used the Debt Ceiling for negotiating purposes (gave it away for NOTHING!), and now this," Trump said.
"Mitch doesn't have a clue – he is sooo bad for the Republican Party!"
Trump previously tore into the bipartisan gun reform package that passed through the Senate last month, even though he has previously supported provisions contained with the measure.
"The deal on "Gun Control" currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of Texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY," Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. "Republicans, be careful what you wish for!!!"
Fourteen Senate Republicans joined with Democrats to pass the first federal gun control legislation in decades. Dubbed the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," the recently signed law is set to improve mental health resources, restrict straw purchases, and improve incentives for states to enact red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to confiscate firearms from gun owners who present a danger to themselves or their communities.
McConnell praised the measure as the product of bipartisan negotiation, saying that the Democrats "came our way" in ironing out the details.
Though Trump has positioned himself in the past as a defender of the Second Amendment, he has also expressed the need for stronger gun control in the wake of various mass shootings. In 2018, after seventeen people were murdered in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkalnd, Florida, Trump threw his support behind expanded background checks for would-be gun owners.
And in 2019, following two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, Trump openly backed the enactment of red flag laws. "We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and that, if they do, those firearms can be taken by rapid due process," he said at the time. "That is why I have called for red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders."
Jon Skolnik contributed to this reporting.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Brian Kemp accuses Stacey Abrams of supporting boycotts that she discouraged
August 08, 2022
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp entered the general election part of Georgia’s 2022 gubernatorial race with serious momentum, defeating former Sen. David Perdue by a brutal 52 percent back in June. That primary was a total humiliation for former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Perdue while slamming Kemp as a RINO (Republican In Name Only) for refusing to join him in his bogus voter fraud claims following the 2020 presidential election.
Now, in the general election, Kemp is battling a Democratic rock star: liberal activist and party strategist Stacey Abrams, who he narrowly defeated in 2018. Polls released in late July showed Kemp leading Abrams by 5 percent (Cygnal and Insider Advantage), 3 percent (Beacon Research) or 1 percent (SurveyUSA), and one of the lines of attack Kemp has been using against Abrams is claiming that she supported a Major League Baseball (MLB) boycott of Georgia. But Daily Beast reporter Roger Sollenberger, in an article published on August 8, stresses that Abrams, in fact, tried to discourage that boycott — and that Kemp has promoted various boycotts when it came to causes he supported.
The MLB boycott was in response to Georgia’s voter suppression law. Although Abrams has been a vehement critic of the law, she didn’t promote the boycott.
READ MORE: 'Off the deep end': Alex Jones trashes defamation trial judge
“Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he has a problem with boycotts, particularly ones related to Georgia’s new voting restrictions law,” Sollenberger explains. “But apparently, that repulsion to boycotts only applies to Democrats and issues he favors, because Kemp has personally proposed boycotts of his own. Kemp and his campaign have recently reupped false attacks on Democratic rival Stacey Abrams, accusing her, erroneously, of promoting a 2021 Major League Baseball boycott in Georgia as a means to pressure conservatives into repealing the new voting law Georgia passed in April 2021.”
Sollenberger continues, “While Abrams did not encourage that boycott — and, in fact, publicly discouraged it — Kemp himself personally called on Georgians to boycott companies when it suited his political agenda, and asked state legislators to take punitive economic action against Georgia-based Delta Airlines over ideological differences.”
On July 19, Kemp tweeted, “Last year, Stacey Abrams pressured MLB to move the All-Star game out of Georgia. After costing Georgia businesses $100 MILLION in lost revenue, imagine the damage Abrams would cause to our economy if she's elected Governor.” And on August 4, Tate Mitchell, Kemp’s press secretary, posted, “Reminder: Abrams actively encouraged businesses to boycott Georgia and flip-flopped when she was caught lying about it. Under @BrianKempGA, GA’s ability to attract jobs/investment has lapped the blue states who stayed shut down and who Abrams applauded for doing so.”
Sollenberger cites some examples of times when Kemp encouraged or promoted boycotts.
READ MORE: Stacey Abrams vows to combat soaring insulin prices with lower prices and uninsured safety net
“In 2018, as Kemp campaigned for governor, he encouraged citizens to boycott major companies who came out against the firearms industry in the wake of the Parkland massacre,” Sollenberger recalls. “Kemp framed the move as an expression of age-old conservative ‘free market’” values. In an interview with AmmoLand about a month after the shooting, Kemp was asked how gun owners can ‘fight back’ against corporations ‘from Wal-Mart to Citibank’ who were ‘trying to impose their beliefs on us.’”
Abrams has been campaigning on voting rights, and she considers Georgia’s voting law a blatant example of voter suppression. But she didn’t support the MLB boycott as a way to fight that law.
“Abrams did not, as the Kemp camp says, encourage the boycott that led MLB to pull the All-Star game out of Atlanta that year,” Sollenberger writes. “When that claim resurfaced this year, PolitiFact rated it ‘False,’ citing Abrams’ own words — an issue the site had also addressed after Kemp’s attacks at the time. As it turns out, the state’s most influential Democrat had actually taken the opposite position, asking supporters to ‘not boycott’ Georgia.
Sollenberger quotes the exact words that Abrams used on March 31, 2021 when she posted a video on Twitter.
READ MORE: Brian Kemp views Stacey Abrams as presidential material — and he’s terrified
Abrams told viewers that she understood “the passion” behind the calls for boycotts before adding, “But here’s the thing: Black, Latino, AAPI (Asian American-Pacific Islander) and Native American voters whose votes are the most suppressed under SB 202 are also the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends across the country, please do not boycott us. To my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote.”
READ MORE: Trump allies rally around Brian Kemp while Trump himself rails against the Georgia governor: report
CONTINUE READING Show less
Prosecutors offer Rudy Giuliani bus ticket after he claims he can't fly to testify
August 08, 2022
Georgia prosecutors offered Rudy Giuliani a bus ticket after he claimed he could not comply with a subpoena because his doctor would not let him fly.
The former New York mayor was scheduled to appear on Tuesday before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump illegally interfered in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, said that the judge had excused his client from testimony on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Giuliani provided prosecutors with evidence that his doctor had ordered him not to fly.
But Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten called Giuliani's bluff.
"We do not consent to change the date," Wooten told Costello in an email. "We expect to see your client before the grand jury on August 9, 2022, here in Atlanta. We will provide alternate transportation including bus or train if your client maintains that he is unable to fly."
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments Tuesday on Giuliani's motion to delay his appearance.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Ron DeSantis plans to campaign for candidates who pushed the 'Big Lie'
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}