British-Born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

(Reuters) - British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the social media post said. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)