British Olympian Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to UK as a child, forced to work as servant
Mo Farah (AFP)

At just 9 years old, Mo Farah, who would go on to become first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals, was handed fake travel documents, shuttled onto a plane by a stranger, flown from his home in Djibouti to England and forced to work as a domestic servant. The stunning revelations, made in the trailer for a BBC documentary premiering Wednesday, shake up the story of one of the world’s greatest athletes, who previously said he and his parents had moved to Britain as refugees. Instead, the 39-year-old runner said, he was born Hussein Abdi Kahin and his parents never li...