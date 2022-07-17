British prime minister contenders clash over tax cuts in TV debate

By Michael Holden and Paul Sandle LONDON (Reuters) -The five Conservative contenders still vying to be Britain's next prime minister clashed over tax cuts in a second televised debate on Sunday, with the two frontrunners - Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - stepping up their battle on the economy. With no clear candidate to succeed Boris Johnson who is stepping down after a series of scandals, the battle to be the next leader remains unpredictable and increasingly fractious, exposing rifts in the ruling Conservative Party. Ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak has emerged as the favourite among the 358 Con...