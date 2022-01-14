Britney Spears blasts sister Jamie Lynn: ‘My family ruined my dreams’
Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 22, 2019. - VALERIE MACON/Getty Images North America/TNS

She’s sharing a piece of her mind. Britney Spears slammed her sister Jamie Lynn and the rest of her family in a Thursday night Twitter post. “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one,” she wrote in a lengthy note. “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me, always, so I am disgusted with them!!!!” The “Piece of Me” singer, 40, said she watched a recent interview that Jamie Lynn did and was bothered by two things: Her sister describing her as “out of control” and Jamie Lynn’s performance of Britney’s songs in 2017. Britney has spoken before abo...