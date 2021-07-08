Britney Spears’ day-to-day guardian says ‘alarming’ death threats forced her to hire security amid conservatorship war
Supporters of Britney Spears rally as a hearing on the pop singer's conservatorship case takes place at Stanley Mosk Courthouse on June 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. - Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Britney Spears’ harsh rebuke of her conservatorship last month unleashed a wave of “alarming” threats against her court-appointed guardian Jodi Montgomery, a lawyer for Montgomery said Wednesday. In a new court filing, the lawyer said Montgomery now requires around-the-clock security that she can’t continue unless the judge overseeing the pop star’s conservatorship agrees Spears’ estate should foot the bill. “Many of the messages threaten violence and even death against (Montgomery),” the Wednesday filing obtained by the Daily News states. “(Montgomery) is still receiving violence and death th...