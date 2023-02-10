Britney Spears’ friends, family reportedly ‘more concerned’ for her as planned intervention stalls
Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 22, 2019. - Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Britney Spears’ friends and family tried to set up an intervention for her earlier this week, but the plan was called off after the singer became “somewhat aware” of their intentions, according to a new report. The plan had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, TMZ reported. Multiple sources confirmed to the entertainment outlet that those close to Spears have recently become more alarmed by her behavior. They say the Grammy-winning artist and pop culture giant hasn’t been taking medications that could help stabilize her. As a result, she has been “flying off the handle” regularly. “Britney...