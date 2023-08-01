Britney Spears’ mother-in-law recovering after being hospitalized from ‘major accident’
Britney Spears’ mother-in-law is recovering after she was rushed to the emergency room over the weekend following a “major accident,” according to the pop star’s husband, Sam Asghari. Asghari, 29, announced on his since-expired Instagram story that his mom, Fatima Asghari, had been “involved in a major accident,” Entertainment Tonight reported. The actor on Monday posted a snap with his mother, thanking his 3 million followers “for the love and support” offered “during Mama Asghari’s recovery after the accident.” “Sending a huge thank you to the amazing medical staff at Cedars-Sinai ER,” conti...