Britney Spears reportedly ticketed for driving at ‘unsafe speed’
U.S. singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on July 22, 2019. - Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Oops! Britney Spears, newly able to drive alone again, was pulled over by California Highway Patrol last month and ticketed for driving at an “unsafe speed for prevailing conditions,” according to court records obtained Tuesday by NBC News. Details about the “...Baby One More Time” singer’s driving, speed or condition during the March 10 trip were not laid out in the documents. As part of her nearly 13-year oppressive conservatorship, which was terminated late last year, the pop star shared in a since-deleted social media post that she was not permitted to drive solo, according to the outlet. ...