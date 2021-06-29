Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, sides with Britney’s plea for freedom in conservatorship battle
Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on her older sister’s conservatorship Monday in an Instagram post, saying that she supports her sister’s request for freedom. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice,” Jamie Lynn, 30, said in her Instagram stories post. “I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel, like I told her many years ago. Oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.” “If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that one hundred percent because I support my sister, I love...