Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 1, 2022 Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV AFP/File

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to controversial drug charges in Russia after she was allegedly caught with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. “I’d like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner told the judge, according to Reuters. Griner, 31, faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced. While the U.S. State Department has declared her “wrongfully detained” and activists have accused Russia of holding her as a political prisoner, experts have said that a guilty plea would make it easier for the White ...