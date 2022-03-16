WATCH: Trump's lies about Putin bromance blown up in MSNBC supercut
Donald Trump is desperately trying to backpedal away from the "savvy" and "genius" reviews of Vladimir Putin's vicious attack on Ukraine that he made when the first Russian tank rolled across the border.

Initially the former president lauded Putin for “taking over a country — really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people — and just walking right in.” But now, as the death toll mounts and cities are leveled, Trump is trying to claim that he's right there with the rest of the world in condemning Putin for launching the bloody invasion.

Trump, who sided with Putin over his own national security team on the issue of Russian election meddling, asserts that no one has been tougher on Putin than he was and that the Ukraine invasion would not have happened on his presidential watch.

MSNBC's “Mehdi Hasan Show” put together a video supercut that contrasts Trump's many previous statements praising Putin and Russia with his more recent comments.

You can watch the video below.

