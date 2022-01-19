Bronx native Cardi B to cover funeral costs for all 17 victims of deadly borough high-rise blaze

Cardi B accepts the Album of the Year award onstage during the 2019 BET awards AFP/File
NEW YORK — Grammy-winning Bronx native Cardi B pledged Wednesday to cover the funeral costs of all 17 victims of a high-rise building fire in her home borough. The hip-hop star’s commitment includes the expenses to return some of the dead for burial in their native Gambia, and Cardi B expressed her continuing support for the families still reeling from the city’s deadliest fire in more than 30 years. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will...