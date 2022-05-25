Brooklyn judge freed accused Q train killer without bail in car theft case weeks before subway slaying
Andrew Abdullah is escorted into the 5th Precinct on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Manhattan, New York. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Weeks before Andrew Abdullah was accused of murdering a Brooklyn man in cold blood on a subway train, a criminal court judge released him without bail on charges of stealing a car. At a court hearing April 26 — less than a month before the shooting death Sunday of Daniel Enriquez on a Q train — a Brooklyn prosecutor asked a judge to order Abdullah held on $15,000 bond on charges of possession of stolen property after he was caught driving a stolen car. The prosecutor noted that Abdullah had a criminal record, and that he had charges pending on several other criminal cases, including...