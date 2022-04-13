Frank James, the man arrested for allegedly going on a shooting spree on a Brooklyn subway earlier this week, also helped police track him down.

In a strange new twist, CNN reports that, after the shooting, James "called in the tip to the police and told them he was at a McDonald’s on the Lower East Side of Manhattan" that was located at the corner of 6th Street and 1st Avenue

CNN notes that although police didn't didn't find James at that McDonald's, they subsequently "spotted him on the corner of St. Mark's Place and 1st Avenue and arrested him" shortly after arriving on the scene.

It is unclear why James would call in to the police to give them tips about his own whereabouts.

James went on a shooting spree on Tuesday in which he wounded 29 people, including 10 who are still hospitalized.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and now faces a federal terrorism charge.

