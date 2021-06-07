Bruce Springsteen to bring one-man show back to Broadway
Bruce Springsteen attends the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on Jan. 8, 2020, in New York City. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen is headed back to the Great White Way. New Jersey's favorite son will return to Broadway with his one-man show, the cleverly titled “Springsteen on Broadway,” this summer, he announced Monday. “I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” the singer said in a statement. The show originally ran for 236 sold-out performances from October 2017 through December 2018, earning Springsteen a Special Tony Award. Part concert, part audio memoir, “Springsteen on Broadway” is based on th...