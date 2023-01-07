'Complete consciousness of guilt': Defense attorney says Idaho killer was intent on destroying the evidence

On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," criminal defense attorney Mark O'Mara argued that new information released about Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the gruesome University of Idaho stabbings, provides strong evidence that he is trying to conceal his own guilt.

This comes after new reporting that the Washington State University graduate student, who went home to Pennsylvania with his father shortly after the killings occurred, scrubbed his car inside and out, and was repeatedly seen wearing surgical gloves at his family house.

"This is obviously well after the horrific murder occurred, after he drove that car with his father across the country," said anchor Erin Burnett. "He's still cleaning it then inside and out. What do you make of that?"

"I would tell you, from a prosecutor's perspective, it is complete consciousness of guilt," said O'Mara. "You know you've done something wrong, get rid of the evidence. And that type of tampering with evidence is going to come into an eventual trial against him."

"It also begs the question as to why everyone wants to know," added O'Mara. "It looks as though he is quite connected to the crime, but now we have to go back and figure out what type of obsession was this."

One thing that O'Mara theorized: "It seems he knows people in the house at least one of them."

Watch below: