Cops reveal what they seized from accused Idaho killer's parents' home

A search warrant unsealed on Tuesday reveals more details about what police seized from the Pennsylvania family home of Bryan Kohberger, the former graduate student charged with the gruesome stabbing murders of students at the University of Idaho, according to The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

"The warrant also suggested that Kohberger was dressed in dark clothing when officers arrested him just before 1:30 a.m., listing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks and black boxers on a list of items they seized," reported Josh Fiallo. "Cops also took possession of a Defiant brand flashlight, four 'medical style' gloves, his Nike shoes, a T-shirt and the buccal swab, the warrant said."

A previous report had indicated police witnessed Kohberger wearing gloves at his residence, and thoroughly cleaning out the vehicle he traveled in with his father across the country from Eastern Washington to Pennsylvania.

No possible motive has yet been made public for the killings, which stunned the small college town of Moscow and the entire nation, due in large part to how long it took investigators to identify a suspect.

IN OTHER NEWS: Guns in schools caused by lack of prayer: NYC mayor

However, a recent source has claimed that Kohberger, who was studying criminology at the Washington State University, had pictures of one of the female victims on his phone.

Former FBI Special Agent Tracy Walder told Newsweek that the presence of those pictures is "highly significant," as he had been previously reprimanded by WSU for his conduct around some female staff and students, and it would go to a "pattern of behavior."