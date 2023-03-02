Revealed: Several macabre items seized from Idaho murder suspect's family home

Police revealed a list of sinister items they seized from a home belonging to an Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's parents.

Officers executed a search warrant in December that was unsealed Thursday showing investigators found a Glock 22 pistol, three empty magazines, a Smith and Wesson pocket knife, another knife in a leather sheath and criminology books -- including one titled "criminal psychology," reported CNN.

Investigators also took a cell phone, black gloves and mask, laptops, dark-colored clothing and shoes, as well as a shop-vac, identifying documents and medical records from the Kohberger family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

The search came on Dec. 30, the same day Kohberger was arrested in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21.

IN OTHER NEWS: Four found dead after child's FaceTime call leads authorities to Florida home

Police have not yet identified a possible motive for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students anther off-campus home.

Pennsylvania police unsealed a separate search warrant earlier this week that revealed items seized from Kohberger when he was arrested in the middle of the night at his parents' home, including a DNA swab, medical gloves, a flashlight and dark clothing he was wearing.

Police in Washington State, where Kohberger was living at the time of the slayings, seized a black surgical glove, a vacuum cleaner bag, about a dozen strands of human and animal hair, receipts from Marshall’s and Walmart, a sample collected from a “dark red spot” found inside, cuttings from an “uncased pillow [with a] reddish/brown stain” and a mattress cover with “multiple stains.”