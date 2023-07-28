Bryan Kohberger’s legal team asks judge to dismiss indictment in Idaho quadruple murder case

Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, a former Washington State PhD candidate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last year, are trying to get his indictment dismissed. In a new motion obtained by KHQ News, Kohberger’s legal team argued the grand jury was “misled as to the standard of proof required for an indictment.” Jurors should have been informed that they can only hand down an indictment if the evidence presented to them is “beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to court documents. Instead, they were “erroneously instructed” about a standard of proof required for a “presentme...