'You followed the facts': Far-right lawmaker breaks with party and sides with Garland
Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), a member of the hardline House Freedom Caucus, stood up against the GOP's attacks on AG Merrick Garland in a hearing on Wednesday.

Buck, who has reportedly been pondering leaving Congress for a job at CNN, has recently made waves among fellow Republicans for bucking them when it comes to an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Now, while fellow Republicans were lashing out at Garland, Buck chose a different route. He praised Garland's past and his independence.

During the hearing, Buck noted that Garland led the prosecution of the Oklahoma City Bombing case, and that he imposed the death penalty there. The lawmaker also said that was not exactly a Democrat "priority."

"You did so because of the rule of law. You did so because the facts and the law did so, and you followed the facts and the law in that situation."

