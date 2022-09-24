Buckingham Palace issues photo of Queen Elizabeth's final resting place

At that time, he stated, "What's fascinating — I've talked to a bunch of people the last couple of days. A lot of people have quit Mar-a-Lago. They don't want their names to be in The Washington Post or The New York Times, and the list of people that have quit, they've silently walked out. They don't want anything to do with Donald Trump. And many of the members, they're not going there very often, because it's a very dispirited place. They're not concerned about politics. It's a sad place for Trump to be hanging out. It's not what it was."

On Saturday he stated it still is not what it was -- but now due to a different class of people who have taken to hanging out at the posh resort.

Explaining that he has been banned from entering the resort, he responded to the MSNBC host who asked, "Have things picked back up there?"

"I would go there often, but Trump has banned me for life from Mar-a-Lago. See, I'm wearing a badge saying it," he joked.

"No, it has changed," he continued. "I mean this is a new class of people coming in. These true Trump believers that have the bucks and tend to be a vulgar kind of redneck types and wouldn't be welcomed in Palm Beach otherwise."

"But they have got to be able to afford the price tag of admission, right?" host Witt asked.

"I mean, that's the kind of money: $200,000 bucks, what is that to these people?" he shot back

"I dunno, I don't have the answer to that one. I'm just going to let that hang out there," Witt demurred.

