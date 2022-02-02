‘Buckle up’: Conservative warns ‘the craziness is bound to get worse’ in GOP primaries
The race to succeed retiring Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) has brought out the crazies as candidates in her north of Orlando district, conservative writer Jim Swift wrote for The Bulwark.

"As with any open seat, there are a few no-names running. Then, as you might expect of a Republican primary, there’s your typical conservative businessman, your small businesswoman, your retired Navy captain, and, uh, your Navy SEAL sniper-turned-Christian minister," he wrote. "But then there are your crazies—like your Trump-loving veteran who wants to 'stop the steal,' your gun-loving veteran who is part of the Three Percenters militia who wants to add Republicans as a federally protected class because of the gays, and your state representative who tweets out things like 'Fauci should spend the rest of his life rotting away in a federal prison' and who is pals with Laura Loomer, the far-right fringe conspiracy theorist best known for chaining herself to Twitter headquarters after being banned from the platform."

He explained how conspiracy theorist J. Hutton Pulitzer posted a video shot by Loomer and it was shared state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for the seat.

There were not "illegals" — neither Sabatini nor Pulitzer knew what they were talking about.

"Final irony: Sabatini wasn’t at the protest because, according to his social media, he was apparently busy hobnobbing with 'Florida legend' Alfie Oakes, who endorsed him. Oakes is known not only for Seed to Table, his store/restaurant in Naples, Florida, but also for his hatred of mask mandates and of vaccines, and for being part of the Jan. 6th insurrection," Swift reported. "Oakes sent two buses full of people to Washington for Jan. 6th (but went by private jet himself)."

He noted "Oakes has been busted for using illegal labor before."

"If other competitive Republican primaries around the country are any guide, the craziness is bound to get worse as the primary election approaches. Buckle up," he warned.




