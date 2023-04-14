Donald Trump Jr. wants right-wing freakout over 'iconic' Bud Light to end

Donald Trump Jr. thinks the right-wing freakout over Bud Light has gone too far, reported The Independent on Friday.

Furious conservatives launched a boycott of Bud Light after the company partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer who is transgender, during the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

"Ms. Mulvaney has documented her experiences of transitioning in the past year in her day 'of being a girl' series. The company also released a can showing her face," reported The Independent.

"That led to many conservative figures expressing outrage about the partnership. Kid Rock posted a video of himself shooting cases of Anheuser-Busch’s beers. Country singer Travis Tritt said he would ban Anheuser-Busch products from his tour rider."

Trump Jr. has himself pushed anti-transgender rhetoric, even railing against transgender athletes at the January 6 "Save America" rally that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol.

But on his "Triggered" podcast, he said MAGA supporters should lay off the attacks on Bud Light.

“I’m not for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this,” said Trump Jr., though Bud maker Anheuser-Busch is actually owned by a Belgian beverage conglomerate.

While Trump Jr. wants to drop the issue, other right-wing figures do not.

Earlier this week, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) posted an image of his fridge to proudly show he had no Bud Light — apparently unaware that the beer he did have in his fridge, Karbach, is also brewed by Anheuser-Busch. Meanwhile, Trump's former Georgia campaign director, Seth Weathers, launched a new company direct-selling six-packs of "Ultra Right Beer" online for $20 plus shipping, although he could face a legal challenge since the state where the beer is brewed, Illinois, doesn't actually allow beer to be shipped out of state.