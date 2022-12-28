Buffalo man with 4th-degree frostbite is alive thanks to couple who heard cries for help
Sha’ Kyra Aughtry is credited with saving the life of Joe White, 64, who suffered severe frostbite during the Buffalo's deadly weekend snowstorm. - Sha’Kyra Aughtry/Facebook/TNS

NEW YORK — A man in Buffalo has sustained severe frostbite but is alive thanks to multiple good Samaritans who rescued him from the cold as the city was hit with a deadly winter storm over the Christmas weekend. Now recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite, 64-year-old Joe White was saved on Christmas Eve Saturday by Sha’Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, after they heard him calling for help, according to a Facebook livestream Aughtry did, CNN reports. Though she doesn’t have a background in medical care, necessity really is the mother of invention. Aughtry told those watching s...