Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect indicted
(Photo: Mugshot via sheriff's department)

The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, was indicted for murder by a grand jury during a brief court appearance on Thursday. Payton Gendron, who is white, specifically targeted Black people in a predominantly Black neighborhood, according to material he allegedly posted online. “Payton, you’re a coward!” someone yelled from the courtroom gallery. Gendron is being held in jail without bail. His next court appearance will be on June 19. Gendron allegedly drove hours from Conklin, New York, to the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo Saturday aftern...