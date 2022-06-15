Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect Payton Gendron faces federal hate crime charges, possible death penalty
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old white man accused of hunting and killing 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket, could face the death penalty. Prosecutors in the Western District of New York charged Gendron on Wednesday with 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death, three counts involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder and in retaliation to a crime of violence and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in retaliation to a crime of violence. The charges for use of a firearm to commit murder and in retaliation to a crime o...