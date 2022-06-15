Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect Payton Gendron faces federal hate crime charges, possible death penalty

Co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday conveyed their concern that Thomas is part of such movements and influencing her husband when it comes to the Supreme Court. In the past, Thomas has spoken about the "enemies of America" which she defines as the left. She has alleged that the left is trying to "kill" people like her and that's why it's important for her and others to have guns.

"So much for the deprogramming," quipped Joy Behar.

The cult she belong to was a kind of self-help multi-level marketing scheme where people would attend self-help seminars then if they brought people into the group they would rise in status. It wasn't specifically focused on a particular religion, which is how Sara Haines said that it was able to fly under the radar.

"That makes so much sense to me now that she was susceptible to these QAnon sort of base conspiracy theories of the election fraud and the 'big lie' and 'this was stolen.' She had — let's face it — weekly sometimes lunch meetings with this narcissistic or perhaps narcissistic president. I mean, you knew him and worked for him," Sunny Hostin said to former White House aide Alyssa Farah.

Farah noted that those with narcissistic personalities have a tendency to be more susceptible to cults because they place their own beliefs over that of others who might be fact-checking.

"This one is particularly irritating because, A: this is a sitting Supreme Court justice's wife," said Whoopi Goldberg. "That means he's listening to cases being argued in front of him while his wife is pushing a lie, and nothing's been done thus far. So, I don't know if she's in one of the weeks that they (the House Select Committee) have planned out to break it down. I hope so, because this does not make any sense to me, and, you know, if this is -- listen. I have a lot of friends who found themselves in the midst of couple cults. Some really, deep, deep, deep, and some who said, 'Oh. That's not for me.' And they find themselves because everybody is looking to connect. Especially after being in lockdown. But the idea that she is actively still working to push this lie stuns me, and that no one—- because you've said to us, there's nothing you can do to the justice."

Sunny Hostin said that no one fully understands other people's relationships, "but the two of them together, considering that he is such a renowned legal mind and now she's a former cult member, I'm really surprised at this."

Goldberg noted that sometimes people get married and they're laying in bed together when the partner says, "you know, one time, I was married to a fish. And you're like, what?"

Hostin read a legal note that Mrs. Thomas continues to deny that there is any conflict of interest between her activism and her husband's position on the court.

Goldberg cut in after the legal disclaimer to assert, "we all know that's not true."

See the conversation below or at this link.



