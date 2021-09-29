Elizabeth Warren praises House Dems for holding strong on Biden's 'Build Back Better' bills

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) explained the path forward for the "Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework" and budget reconciliation bills that comprise President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda during a Tuesday evening appearance on MSNBC.

Anchor Lawrence O'Donnell brought up Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

"Where are we now?" O'Donnell asked. "These two senators have, in effect, stopped progress in the House and Speaker Pelosi is now trying to put something together with these two senators as what appears to be either the roadblock or the final pieces that have to be put together on this bill."

"Well, literally for months now, Democrats in the Senate, Democrats in the House, have been operating with one goal in mind and one understanding," Warren replied. "And that is there is going to be a lot that needs to be done in the reconciliation, this whole package. Yes, we need roads and bridges, we need water and sewers. But we also need child care and broadband, we need health care, we need housing, and most of all, we need to make a big down payment in the fight against climate change."

"All of it has been out there and the agreement has been we're going to move it altogether. And I hope that's the direction we're still going in. The house progressives have been terrific on this, they said we had an agreement, and we expect everyone to stick with the agreement," she said. "The progressives are not backing out, the House democrats are not backing out, I hope, and that means we got to move everything together."



"We cannot have the train leave the station and leave a whole lot of pieces of what American families need back on the platform. Not child care, not housing, not health care, not climate. We can't do that," Warren said.