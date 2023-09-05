Burning Man festival road reopens, allowing thousands to escape muddy trap

By Matt McKnight and Anna Tong BLACK ROCK CITY, Nevada (Reuters) -Burning Man organizers reopened the road leading out of the remote Nevada desert festival on Monday, allowing tens of thousands of attendees to escape after they had been trapped for days by mud. But many of the 64,000 people who remained on site as of Monday may choose to stay one more night and watch the festival's giant namesake effigy go up in flames on Monday night, one day past schedule. Unexpected summer rain turned the weeklong, annual counterculture arts festival into a muddy nightmare. When the road finally reopened, a...