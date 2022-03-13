Bus carrying dozens of Ukrainians overturns in Italy, one woman dead

ROME (Reuters) - A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians left the road and overturned in Italy on Sunday, leaving one woman dead and several injured, fire fighters and police said. The accident occurred at dawn on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the north eastern coast. Pictures released by the interior minister show the bus overturned and a crane lifting up the vehicle. The bus, coming from Ukraine, was heading to the city of Pescara, the ministry said. The passengers, mostly women and children, were believed to be fleeing the country after the military attack of Russia, a police source...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Scientists discovered how the largest dinosaurs walked – and it was more like hippos than elephants
March 13, 2022
While our knowledge of dinosaurs and other extinct animals has dramatically increased during the last couple of decades, their gaits – the order and timing of how animals move their legs – have remained a blind spot
We are particularly interested in the giant long-necked sauropod dinosaurs, which include the largest animals that walked the earth, including such famous species as Diplodocus, Brontosaurus and Brachiosaurus. How did these giants move? What role did efficiency and stability play during their locomotion?
Those questions have not been easy to answer. The problem is that skeletons are the remains of deceased animals and don’t preserve motion. So reconstructing gaits based on fossilised bones can only indirectly provide clues, and are far from conclusive.
Investigating gait from tracks
As it happens, there is another type of fossil that records the activity of an animal when it was alive, and they are known as fossil trackways. But until now, extracting gait information about extinct dinosaurs from these footprints has proved difficult.
A 2016 study demonstrated that two animals of different sizes and using different gaits could produce identical track patterns. This means that to identify gait from the tracks we would need to know the trunk length of the animal (distance from hip to shoulder). Unfortunately it could not be accurately estimated from tracks so we were left with too many unknowns.
But one important aspect had not yet been taken into account – the variation along a set of tracks caused by small changes in speed. In our new study, we used this variation to present a new method to use tracks to work out which gait had been used.
Obviously the trunk length of an animal cannot change as it walks – so, we can therefore measure the trunk length from the tracks at many different points along it, while each time assuming a different gait. The gait which produces the most consistent trunk length along the tracks can be assumed to be the correct one.
Sauropod tracks from Utah.
Jens Lallensack, Author provided
It all made perfect mathematical sense. All we needed to do was make sure our new method worked when applied to the tracks of modern animals, including three dogs, two horses and an elephant. In each case, the method produced gratifyingly accurate estimates of the animals’ gaits.
How dinosaurs moved
So, for the first time we had developed a way to study gaits of the past. We applied the method to three fossilised tracks of giant sauropods from the Early Cretaceous period of Arkansas, in the US – the largest of which had footprint lengths of 85cm.
The results were really surprising. Previous studies suggested that sauropods might have walked in a pace gait (similar to a camel) or a singlefoot walk (similar to a slow moving horse). But we expected that sauropod gaits would resemble those of elephants, as they are the largest land animals alive today.
Elephants employ lateral couplets gaits – they tend to move the fore and hind limb of the same body-side together, like in the animation below. They therefore fall in between the pace gait (the extreme of a lateral couplets gait where hind and fore limb of one body side move exactly in sync) and the singlefoot gait (where the time lag between all limb movements is exactly equal).
The lateral couplets gait, seen in animals such as elephants.
Jens Lallensack, Author provided
Our new method, however, indicates that all three sauropods we studied via tracks had walked in a diagonal couplets gait, where they move the limbs of the opposite body-side together. The extreme in this gait is called a trot (the diagonal pair moves exactly in sync). So, to our surprise sauropods did the opposite of what we see in elephants.
How can this difference be explained? Well, Cretaceous sauropods do differ from elephants in one important aspect – they are much wider. The tracks we studied are especially broad (or wide-gauged), with left and right tracks spaced well apart from each other.
Elephants, in contrast, set one foot almost in front of the other, forming a narrow path. This has consequences for the gait. An elephant only needs to shift its body mass slightly to one side in order to swing both legs of the other side forward together. A wide-gauged sauropod, however, would have needed to drastically sway its body towards one side to achieve the same.
So, the diagonal couplets gait assured that the sauropods always had at least one foot on the ground on either side of the body, avoiding such swaying from left to right. Stability therefore seems to have played a major role in how the largest creatures ever to have roamed this planet walked.
Interestingly, almost all large modern mammals show very narrow tracks, in combination with lateral couplets gaits. But the wide-tracked hippopotamus, in contrast, uses a diagonal couplets gait (moving limbs of the opposite body side together) just as we estimated for wide-tracked sauropods. So while it’s easy to assume that because elephants are the largest animals on land today, large land animals of the past must have moved like them, it appears that this was not the case.
Peter Falkingham, Reader in Vertebrate Biology, Liverpool John Moores University and Jens N. Lallensack, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Palaeontology, Liverpool John Moores University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Pi day: a brief history of our fascination with this magical number, from pies to ‘piems’
March 13, 2022
Imagine a cup of tea. Wrap a piece of string around the circumference of the cup, and measure the length of the string. Then, lay your spoon on top of the cup, making sure it lies across the centre of the cup, and measure the length from side to side – the diameter. Finally, divide the circumference by the diameter, and record the result. Next time you eat soup, repeat the process with the bowl.
You will discover that the ratios of the circumference to the diameter in both cases are remarkably close to each other. If you decide to experiment with other circular shapes, you will find that no matter how large or small the objects are, as long as they are round, the ratios will all be very close to 3.14. You just stumbled upon a universal law of circular objects.
The Greek letter pi (π) was introduced in 1706 to denote that constant ratio between the circumference of a circle to its diameter. But the fascination with the number pi goes back millennia.
While pi exists through the constancy of the result of dividing circumference by diameter for all circles, it’s important to note that this constancy is not quite as universal as the ancient Greeks thought. For circles drawn on curved surfaces, such as the spherical surface of Earth, the division is not constant at all, and pi ceases to exist.
Flat geometry, also known as Euclidean geometry, is the universe of mathematical objects where pi exists. The ancient Greeks only studied flat geometry and so for them the constant pi was truly a universal wonder whose precise value they sought to pinpoint. Being just a simple ratio, how hard could it be?
Archimedes placed pi between 223/71 and 22/7, so between 3.140 and 3.142, while Ptolemy found the first approximation correct to three decimal places: 3.141. Improvements to seven decimal places were achieved by Chinese mathematicians in the 5th century AD, based on a new technique discovered in the 3rd century by mathematician and writer Liu Hui. A millennium would pass before further significant advances led the 14th century Indian mathematician Madhava of Sangamagrama to reach 11 decimal places.
Progress accelerated with better analytical tools. With modern computers, as of August 2021, the record stands at 62.8 trillion digits.
As the knowledge of the digits of pi expanded, people tried to detect a pattern. A simple rule to describe all digits in one go, or to pinpoint pi, as the ancient Greeks had hoped to do. However, in the 1760s, the French-Swiss mathematician Johann Heinrich Lambert proved that the decimal expansion of pi does not follow any simple rule for its digits; pi is irrational, meaning that its decimal expansion does not repeat or terminate.
The number pi is simple to define and captures a fundamental geometric fact. At the same time, computing it was a challenge for some of the best mathematicians who ever lived. In a sense, it can never be fully captured by simple computations. These factors contribute to the allure of pi and are perhaps a source of its ongoing influence on our culture.
There’s no simple pattern to pi.
Kuki Ladron de Guevara/Shutterstock
Pies and poems
The impact of pi on society can be gleaned from the fact it has its very own day, and its presence in poetry, among other cultural manifestations.
Pi Day falls on March 14, or 3/14 according to the American dating system. It’s celebrated by the recitation of pi’s digits and the enjoyment of round pies.
As profound as eating pies is, pi has generated an entire literary style. Consider the following poem:
Pie
I wish I could determine pi
Eureka, cried the great inventor
Christmas pudding, Christmas pie
Is the problem’s very centre.
If you count the letters in each word, you’ll get 3.14159265358979323846, which is pi correct to 20 decimal places. This is an example of a “piem”. There are many more piems in English, as well as in various other languages. A piem can be both a mnemonic device (a linguistic tool to help us remember something) and an artistic endeavour.
This literary style, where the number of letters in consecutive words is dictated by the decimal expansion of pi, is called “Pilish”, and has been around since the early 1900s. Beyond short poems, Pilish has given rise to longer pieces of prose, and even an entire novel. Author Michael Keith indicates the first 10,000 digits of pi through a book, titled Not A Wake (as you can see, its title encodes 3.14).
If you’re feeling creative and want to test your Pilish, here is a Pilish checker you can use. Alternatively, eating pie isn’t a bad way to celebrate all things fascinating about pi.
Ittay Weiss, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, University of Portsmouth
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
CONTINUE READING Show less
In the dark, freezing ocean under Antarctica’s largest ice shelf, scientists discover a thriving microbial jungle
March 13, 2022
Antarctica represents one of the last frontiers for discoveries on Earth. Our focus is on what lies beneath the Ross Ice Shelf, Antarctica’s massive wedge of floating ice that shelters the southern-most extension of the Southern Ocean.
This ice-covered cavity contains an ocean nearly equal in volume to the North Sea. But here, ice forms a permanent, impenetrable canopy over a completely dark and cold (around -1.9℃) environment.
As part of a multi-disciplinary research project to explore this under-ice world, we discovered a thriving microbial community, distinct and well adapted to survival without light and without the organic material that rains down in the open ocean.
Instruments are lowered through a 400m borehole in the Ross Ice Shelf to sample life in the ocean below.
Federico Baltar, CC BY-SA
Instead, this food web is built on inorganic nitrogen and sulfur compounds as sources of chemical energy. Microbes use these alternative energy sources to fix dissolved carbon dioxide into complex organic molecules and biomass which in turn fuel this underwater world.
Our discovery echoes back to the earliest hints of microscopic life under the ice, first recognised during the 19th-century voyages of James Clark Ross, after whom both this southern-most ocean and the ice shelf are named.
During the summers between 1840 and 1842, crews aboard the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror dodged icebergs, managed fickle winds and chipped frozen sea spray from their rigging and decks as they pushed southward through the Ross Sea. Their aim was as straightforward as that of Polynesian voyagers who preceded them centuries earlier: discovery.
Captain Ross’s voyage of discovery and research intended to find and explore the southern-most limit of the ocean. Everywhere – from icebergs, mud from the seabed and even the guts of larger organisms – they found evidence of microbial life.
The remains of microscopic animalculae […] countless myriads of an entirely new and minute form of organic life.
For Captain Ross, the vast floating extension of the continental ice sheet, now called the Ross Ice Shelf, was a barrier his ships could not overcome. Today, we can pursue the ocean farther south, traversing the ice surface in tracked vehicles and using purpose-built drilling systems to pierce the icy lid on a largely unexplored ocean.
Mystery of life under the ice
Elsewhere, marine ecosystems are fueled primarily by photosynthetic organisms that use sunlight to turn nutrients in the water into biomass. At depths where sunlight does not reach, sinking organic particles transfer carbon and energy in a process known as the biological carbon pump.
But under the cover of the ice shelf, there is no rain of organic particles from above. And once water flows into the sub-ice ocean cavity, it can take up to five years for it to see sunlight again. Yet, when scientists first observed this environment in 1977, they found microbes, amphipods and fish.
The analytical methods of the day were limited, leaving the question of whether what they had found constituted a functioning food web unresolved. Our team’s recent expedition cracked the mystery wide open.
Low cloud and fog at the team’s camp site on top of the Ross Ice Shelf.
Federico Baltar, CC BY-SA
In December 2017, as part of a large interdisciplinary project, drillers from Victoria University of Wellington Te Herenga Waka used a hot-water drill to melt a 30cm-wide borehole through the 360m-thick central region of the Ross Ice Shelf (at about 80.7S, 174.5W), some 300km from the open ocean. We used this unique point of access to sample microbial life in the ocean cavity.
Revealing what is hidden
We didn’t know how abundant the microbial community would be, but expected ocean conditions at different depths to be important. To ensure we collected enough biomass, we lowered a battery-powered filtration pump through the borehole into the frigid environment below.
Sample collection was a waiting game. We worked through the night to slowly pump hundreds of litres of water though a filter paper at the centre of the pump. Each filtration was repeated three times, at depths of 30m, 180m and 330m from the base of the floating ice, spanning the whole water column between the ice shelf and the ocean floor.
The chamber holding the filter paper had to be carefully prized open every time, as a thin film of water froze when the pump hit cold air. Residual liquid water was siphoned from the pump as a “fresh” water sample.
While the filter paper samples could be frozen, the liquid water had to be flown as quickly as possible to the closest lab, 400km away at Scott Base. Poor visibility meant no flights for nearly three weeks, and eventually, we decided to drive — in a marathon 24-hour, 20km/hour crawl across the ice shelf in a Hägglund tracked vehicle.
Celebrating the safe passage across a crevassed area of the ice shelf.
Federico Baltar, CC BY-SA
Once safely back in our labs, we shared samples with colleagues in Austria, New Zealand, Spain, Australia and the US. They used an array of cutting-edge genomic techniques and biogeochemical measurements to identify what microscopic organisms live in the ocean cavity, where their energy is coming from and what they do with it.
Our efforts shed light on microbes with great metabolic flexibility that allows them to scavenge energy from multiple sources, and in doing so sustain a complex food web living in total darkness.
Antarctica is surrounded by 1.6 million square kilometres of ice shelves, each with its own microbial community. Together they represent a significant source of unaccounted energy and carbon.
Everywhere we look, we find microbial communities making use of whatever energy source is available, creating the foundation for all of Earth’s ecosystems. Just as Captain Ross anticipated 180 years ago, understanding life in this remote system helps us make sense of life everywhere else on Earth.
Sergio E. Morales, Associate Professor of Microbial Ecology, University of Otago; Christina Hulbe, Professor and Dean of the School of Surveying (glaciology specialisation), University of Otago; Clara Martínez-Pérez, Postdoctoral Researcher in marine microbiology, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich, and Federico Baltar, Associate Professor of microbial oceanography, Universität Wien
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}