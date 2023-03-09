School bus driver rams into residential mail boxes after argument with students
A Missouri school bus driver is in jail after he allegedly hit a bunch of residential mail boxes intentionally, KRCG reported.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler posted on Facebook that the driver was having an argument with students on the bus before the incident and kicked them all off the bus. When he found out that one of the students had called his employer, he ordered all the students back on the bus.

According to Wheeler, that's when the driver backed into the mail boxes and left the scene.

The bus eventually pulled over and the driver was taken to the Cole County Jail, where he was being held on a 24-hour hold.

No charges have been filed yet, although police detained him on charges of first-degree property damage, careless and imprudent driving, and several counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

