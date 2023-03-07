Buster Murdaugh claims he’s being stalked
Alex and Maggie Murdaugh (FACEBOOK)

Buster Murdaugh is getting a lot of unwelcome attention these days, and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s lone surviving son wants law enforcement to do something about it.

Buster Murdaugh called authorities over the weekend alleging he’s being harassed by the national media, The Daily Beast reports.

At around 10 a.m. Sunday he called authorities to report that the New York Post published a photo of him inside his Hilton Head residence just days after Judge Clifton Newman sentenced his disgraced father to two life sentences for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul., the report said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office promised to deploy extra patrols cars near Buster Murdaugh’s home and urged the 26-year-old to contact authorities if he or his girlfriend notice suspicious activity, according to an incident report obtained by the news outlet.

“Buster said he and his girlfriend [Brooklynn White] reviewed Ring camera video from the residence and observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger outside the residence on Saturday evening,” the police report said.

“Buster believes the occupant of this vehicle took the photo, judging by Buster’s position in the residence when the photo was captured. No other identifiable vehicle or suspect information was noted.”

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump Jr. think they know what's wrong with America

SmartNews