Buzz Aldrin to be promoted to Air Force general
Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin looks on during an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing in the Oval Office of the Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2019. - Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS

The second man on the moon is getting a promotion. Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Buzz Aldrin, who joined Neil Armstrong as the first two men to step foot on the lunar surface during 1969′s Apollo 11 mission, will receive an honorary appointment to brigadier general during a ceremony on May 5 at Los Angeles Air Force Base, according to a press release from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command. “Always honored to serve our country,” Aldrin, 93, posted soon after the announcement to his Twitter account. He also wrote, “I will bear true faith and allegiance,” which is spoken as part of the o...